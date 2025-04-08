Stripers' Ninth-Inning Flurry Isn't Enough in 8-7 Walk-Off Loss at Norfolk

April 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

NORFOLK, Va. - The Gwinnett Stripers (3-5) erased a four-run deficit in the ninth inning to force extra innings, but the Norfolk Tides (5-5) walked it off in the bottom of the 10 th on a one-out single by Maverick Handley to win 8-7 on Tuesday night at Harbor Park.

Decisive Plays: Gwinnett entered the top of the ninth down 7-3. Eddys Leonard started the comeback with a solo home run (1) to left field, making it 7-4. Later in the frame, Garrett Cooper singled off the second base bag to score Charles Leblanc and Eddy Alvarez, cutting the deficit to 7-6. Newest Striper James McCann followed with a clutch game-tying RBI single to center scoring Conner Capel. In the 10 th, the Stripers failed to push across Luke Williams from second base. Norfolk manufactured the winning run off Enoli Paredes (L, 1-1) in the bottom of the 10 th as Terrin Vavra sacrificed Livan Soto to third and Handley followed with the single to left.

Key Contributors: Cooper (1-for-3, 3 RBIs) tallied the first three RBIs of his Stripers career, while both Leonard (1-for-5, homer, RBI) and Alex Verdugo (1-for-3, homer, RBI) hit their first Gwinnett homers. Jud Fabian (2-for-4, homer, 3 RBIs), Coby Mayo (1-for-5, 2 RBIs), and Handley (2-for-4, 2 RBIs) all had multi-RBI efforts for Norfolk. Corbin Martin (W, 1-1) struck out one in a scoreless 10 th for the Tides.

Noteworthy: Luke Waddell finished 0-for-4 to snap his team-best seven-game hitting streak. Gwinnett is now 0-6 when allowing at least one home run this season.

Next Game (Wednesday, April 9): Gwinnett at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m. at Harbor Park. RHP Davis Daniel (NR) starts for the Stripers opposite RHP Thaddeus Ward (0-1, 4.00 ERA) for the Tides. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 15): Gwinnett vs. Lehigh Valley, 11:05 a.m. at Coolray Field. The Stripers will host area schools for the second Education Day of the season. Radio Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.

