Rochester-Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Postponed

April 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

Moosic, PA - Tuesday's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the Rochester Red Wings has been postponed due to unplayable conditions. Frozen field conditions have increased concern for player safety and, ultimately, forced the decision to postpone the game.

The RailRiders and Red Wings will play a doubleheader on Wednesday. Gates will open at 3:30 with a magnetic schedule giveaway for the first 1,500 fans. First pitch in game one of the twinbill is scheduled for 4:05 P.M.

Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged for any game in this season. Any ticket for tonight purchased under the Beat the Clock promotion can only be exchanged for an April game. Email rainout@swbrailriders.com to exchange your tickets.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Rochester continue this Opening Week series through Sunday For promotional information and tickets, visit swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

5-4

