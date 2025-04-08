Polar Park Presents "The WooCages: Family Fun for All Ages"

April 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - Polar Park's actual batting cages will now be made available to groups, teams, parties, or individuals. "The WooCages: Family Fun for All Ages" allows the public to use the new, 33' x 85' hitting and training facility at Polar Park on Madison Street, next to the WooSox Team Store. Local collegiate and high school athletes, travel ball teams, and private instructors can also use the WooCages, which are also suitable for indoor batting and fielding practice.

A single batting cage for 30 minutes is $25; one hour costs $40. The use of both cages is $75 per hour.

"We have admired the number of young people actively playing baseball and softball in our community," said Worcester Red Sox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg, "And we have floated the idea of teams and instructors using our state-of-the-art facility when our team is on the road. The reaction has been one of roaring approval; children, coaches, and parents have told us they would love to use the batting cages at Polar Park."

Fans can visit polarpark.com/woocages or contact [email protected]. When the WooSox are on the road, the cages are available Monday-Thursday from 4pm-7pm, Friday from 4pm-8pm, Saturday from 9am-4pm, and Sunday from 9am-1pm. Bookings must be made at least one week in advance.

Birthday party packages for 15-40 people use one cage for two hours and include a WooSox party planner, a pitching machine operator, an appearance from one of the WooSox' mascots, and all baseball equipment. Catering can be added.

Each cage has a retractable net with a pitching machine, L screen, bucket of balls, helmets, and bats. The space is also fitted with four TVs.

For an additional cost, guests are also able to utilize HitTrax, the state-of-the-art technology that provides real-time stats, hitting performance metrics, and the visual depiction of where your hits would have gone in a variety of major league ballparks.

The WooSox return to Polar Park today (April 8) for a six-game homestand against the Columbus Clippers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. Fans are invited to explore booking options for the following week to experience the WooCages and practice like the pros.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.