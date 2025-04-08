Matthews Ties Career High with Nine K's, But Saints Fall 3-0 to Storm Chasers

ST. PAUL, MN - Zebby Matthews picked up where he left off in his first start of the season. His delivery looked effortless and overpowering. He struck out at least one batter in each inning en route to a career-tying high nine. Unfortunately, the offense couldn't muster anything, and the St. Paul Saints lost 3-0 to the Omaha Storm Chasers on Tuesday night at CHS Field in front of 2,889.

Matthews was superb mowing down the Storm Chasers with ease. He gave up just one hit through the first four innings and retired 12 of 14 batters he faced. The lone blemish came in the fifth when Nelson Velázquez singled to left with one out. With two outs Cam Devanney hit a fly ball to right, but Yunior Severino came in and couldn't get to it as it fell in front of him for an RBI double giving the Storm Chasers a 1-0 lead. John Rave followed with an RBI single to right increasing the lead to 2-0. Matthews finished his night striking out Drew Waters looking. Matthews went 5.0 innings allowing two runs on four hits while walking one and striking out a career-tying high nine. He threw 80 pitches, 56 for strikes. He got 12 swings and misses on 40 swings. His fastball averaged 96.8 miles per hour and topped out at 98.8 miles per hour.

The Saints offense, meanwhile, was silent against Kansas City Royals number five prospect Noah Cameron. The Saints managed just two hits on the night, both coming in the third on back-to-back two-out singles by Austin Martin and Brooks Lee. Lee finished his first Major League rehab game with the Saints 1-3 with a single. Cameron went 6.0 shutout innings allowing two hits while walking one and striking out five.

The Storm Chasers added an insurance run in the eighth. Nick Loftin reached on an infield single to third. Joey Wiemer walked and the two moved up on a sacrifice bunt from Harold Castro. After a walk to Brian O'Keefe loaded the bases, Velázquez made it 3-0 with a sacrifice fly.

The same two teams meet in game two of a six-game series on Wednesday night at CHS Field at 6:37 p.m. The Saints send RHP Andrew Morris (0-0, 0.00) to the mound against Storm Chasers RHP Thomas Hatch (0-0, 1.80). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

