Chandler Fans Eight as Indians Drop Series Opener

April 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Bubba Chandler fanned a staggering eight batters across 4.0 one-hit frames, but the Louisville Bats rallied with a four-run eighth inning to defeat the Indianapolis Indians, 4-2, in the series opener at Louisville Slugger Field on Tuesday night.

Chandler, the Pirates No. 1 prospect and No. 14 in MiLB according to MLB Pipeline, continued to put up zeros in his second outing of the season. He racked up five strikeouts through two innings, with his fastball topping out at an even 100 MPH in the first frame.

The Indians (2-5) offense backed their starting pitcher, with Matt Gorski extending his hitting streak to six games courtesy of an RBI single in the third inning. After Chandler exited the contest, DJ Stewart plated another with a solo homer to right field.

With Louisville (6-4) down 2-0, the first five Bats batters of the eighth inning via a trio of singles and two walks against Peter Strzelecki (L, 0-1) to tie the game. A sacrifice fly for the first out of the inning then scored the go-ahead run, while a two-out single by Rece Hinds plated one for insurance.

A combination of Joe La Sorsa (W, 1-0) and Lenny Torres Jr. (S, 1) then silenced the Indians in the ninth inning.

Indians pitching put up its second 14-strikeout performance of the season, with Drake Fellows, David Bednar and Kyle Nicolas combining for five strikeouts in 3.0 one-hit innings out of the bullpen.

The Indians and Bats continue their six-game series at Louisville Slugger Field tomorrow at 12:05 PM ET. Braxton Ashcraft (0-2, 5.40) takes the mound for Indy against Randy Wynne (0-0, 1.35).

