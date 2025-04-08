Red Wings Open Voting for 2025 Walk of Fame Class

April 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings are proud to announce that voting is now officially open for the 2025 class of the INNOVATIVE FIELD WALK OF FAME, a lasting tribute to the legendary figures who have shaped the landscape of Rochester sports.

Established in 1997, the Walk of Fame has become a cherished tradition, honoring fans, players, coaches, media members, and executives who have made a monumental impact on the community through their contributions to the Rochester-area sports scene. Each year, members of the public are invited to help write the next chapter of local sports history by casting their votes for this prestigious honor.

In 2024, 19 new inductees across seven categories were added to the Walk of Fame. These remarkable individuals will be immortalized with personalized bricks placed along the Walk of Fame, located just inside the Plymouth Avenue entrance at Innovative Field, near the left field corner. A special on-field ceremony will commemorate the new class of 2025 inductees later this season on Sunday, August 24th.

"We're excited to continue this beloved tradition that celebrates the legacy of sports in Rochester," said Red Wings General Manager DAN MASON. "This is a great way for our fans to help honor the individuals who have helped make Rochester such a passionate sports town."

Voting is now open and will close on Monday, May 5 at 10:00 a.m. Fans are encouraged to participate and help recognize the individuals who have left a lasting mark on Rochester's vibrant sports community.

To cast your vote and be part of this year's Walk of Fame selection process, https://qualtricsxm4vnkqvtgh.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_dnWBTgf4Yd76rPg.

For more information, visit RedWingsBaseball.com or follow the Rochester Red Wings on social media (@RocRedWings).

