Alfonzo Records a Hit and RBI in Tuesday Loss to Iowa

April 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens opened their home stand on a rough note Tuesday night, falling 14-1 to the Iowa Cubs at Fifth Third Field.

Left-hander Lael Lockhart took the mound for Toledo, entering the game with a 5.68 ERA. Iowa countered with righty Chris Flexen, who wasted no time setting the tone.

The Cubs struck early in the first inning. After a hit-by-pitch and a single, a stolen base and an error by third baseman Hao-Yu Lee allowed the first run to score. Lockhart nearly escaped with two outs, but a pair of walks and a single loaded the bases. That's when Carlos Perez launched a grand slam over the left-field wall to give the Cubs an early 5-0 lead.

Flexen backed up the Cubs' explosive start with a dominant bottom of the first, going 1, 2, 3 and retiring the Mud Hens in order on just nine pitches.

Iowa continued to pour it on in the second with an RBI double from Jonathon Long, bringing in Chase Strumpf to stretch the lead to 6-0.

Toledo's defense held firm in the third, going three-up and three-out for their first scoreless inning of the night. The Hens showed some life in the bottom half as Jack Dunn walked and Riley Unroe singled on a bunt. Jahmai Jones then grounded into a force out to second, moving Dunn to third, but a lineout to center field from Lee ended the threat.

The Cubs didn't stay quiet for long. In the fourth, Christian Franklin launched a 112-mph solo shot to make it 7-0, prompting a call to the bullpen. Lockhart exited after 3.2 innings, having allowed seven runs on five hits-including two home runs-with three walks and two strikeouts. Ryan Miller took over but ran into trouble quickly, surrendering a double and a two-run homer to Long, Iowa's third home run of the night.

Toledo's bats continued to struggle despite a double from Jace Jung in the fourth. Once again, the Cubs responded with three straight outs.

The fifth inning continued the trend we had seen all game. Iowa opened with back-to-back singles before Greg Allen added the fourth home run of the night for the Cubs, this time a three-run blast to right-center to make it 12-0.

Toledo finally broke through in the bottom of the sixth. Bligh Madris singled and was brought home by Eliezer Alfonzo's RBI single-his third of the season-cutting slightly into the deficit at 13-1.

James Triantos answered right back for Iowa in the top of the sixth with an RBI double to score Long, pushing the lead to 14-1.

Chase Lee relieved Miller midway through the inning. Lee threw 2.2 innings, allowing just one run on two hits and striking out four. His effort helped stall the Iowa offense slightly, which had been relentless through the first six.

Toledo's offense, however, couldn't match that energy. The bottom of the eighth ended with three straight strikeouts, and the ninth came and went without further scoring.

Jason Foley closed the game for the Mud Hens in the ninth, keeping Iowa from doing more damage. Despite that, the early deficit was far too large to overcome.

Notables:

Chase Lee (2 H, 1 R, 4 K)

Bligh Madris (1 R, 1 H)

Eliezer Alfonzo (1 H, 1 RBI)

The Mud Hens will aim to bounce back and even the series when tomorrow evening at Fifth Third Field. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

