Jacksonville Blanks Charlotte in Series Opener

April 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A scoreless outing from Adam Mazur (W, 1-1) and two RBIs from Deyvison De Los Santos were vital for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in securing a 3-0 win against the Charlotte Knights, Tuesday from VyStar Ballpark.

Jacksonville (7-3) broke the scoreless tie in the fourth. Jakob Marsee walked, Maximo Acosta followed with a knock and an almost triple play put two outs on the board. Agustin Ramírez reached on a fielder's choice and scored on a De Los Santos RBI double, giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 1-0 advantage against Charlotte (6-4).

The Shrimp stayed hot in the sixth. Following a strikeout, Acosta lined a single and stole second. With a runner at second, De Los Santos ripped an RBI single, extending their lead to two.

The Jumbo Shrimp added another run in the eighth. Marsee walked to start the frame and stole second and third. He scored one batter later on an RBI double from Ramírez, making it 3-0.

Mazur twirled another strong outing, tossing five scoreless innings while striking out five, securing his first win of the season.

Jacksonville and Charlotte continue the series Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. from VyStar Ballpark. RHP Janson Junk (1-1, 3.00 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Jumbo Shrimp and RHP Nick Nastrini (0-0, 8.10 ERA) will counter for the Knights. Coverage begins at 11:50 a.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690, and ESPN690.com.

Gates open at 11 a.m. for the "Yuengling Business Person Special" presented by Yuengling and Miller Electric. For $25 ($28 for Dugout upgrade) you get a field reserved ticket, hot dog, chips and a Yuengling or soda. This offer is redeemable at the Pinstripe Parlor concession stand on the third base side of the concourse. Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they raise awareness and funds throughout the day through ticket sales and promotions with Charity Begins at Home.

