WooSox Lose Third Straight to Toledo, 6-0

August 31, 2024 - International League (IL)

WORCESTER, MA -- The Worcester Red Sox (30-25)/(65-65) were shutout 6-0 on Saturday afternoon at Polar Park by the Toledo Mud Hens (27-29)/(62-68) in the penultimate game of their six-game set. After their third straight loss to Toledo, the WooSox will look to force a series split in the final game of the series on Sunday afternoon.

Right out of the gate, Toledo built an early lead on the backs of two home runs in the first inning. With one out and a man on, Andrew Navigato belted his 20th home run of the year onto the left field berm to push across the first runs of the game. On the next pitch from WooSox starter Justin Hagenman, Bligh Madris lifted a solo shot over the Worcester Wall to give Toledo a 3-0 lead.

In the fourth inning, the Mud Hens added to their lead on Oscar Mercado's two-out RBI single that scored Anthony Bemboom, who singled earlier in the frame. Down by four heading into their half of the inning, the WooSox were hoping the top of the order could provide a spark, but the offense was kept quiet as the game moved to the fifth.

After Hagenman held Toledo scoreless in the top of the fifth, Jamie Westbrook smoked a two-out double off the Worcester Wall--his 22nd of the year--giving the WooSox their first runner in scoring position of the day. Tyler Heineman followed with an infield hit, putting men on the corners for Mark Contreras, but the outfielder grounded out to the mound to end the inning.

Naoyuki Uwasawa relieved Hagenman to begin the sixth inning, ending the right-hander's day. Hagenman finished with a line of 5 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K. Uwasawa would hurl the next two innings for Worcester--allowing one hit and striking out a batter--to keep the Mud Hens' bats at bay.

Alex Speas was next out of the 'pen for the WooSox to start the eighth inning and ran into some early traffic on the basepaths. Madris led off the frame with a single and was followed by back-to-back walks to Eddys Leonard and Justice Bigbie--loading the bases with nobody out. After a mound visit, Bemboom added to the Mud Hens' lead with a sacrifice fly, and a wild pitch pushed across the sixth run of the game for Toledo.

Entering into their half of the eighth, the WooSox were still looking for their first run of the game. After a three week stretch where the offense averaged 6.2 runs per game, Worcester's bats had gone cold--scoring just three runs in their last two games against Toledo.

Heineman began the inning with a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch, giving the WooSox just their second runner in scoring position of the afternoon. A lineout and groundout moved Heineman to third with two outs as Chase Meidroth stepped to the plate. Hoping to drive home the first run of the game for Worcester, Meidroth went down looking to end the inning.

After Bailey Horn struck out the side in the top of the ninth, Kristian Campbell led off the bottom of the frame with a double, but the next three WooSox were retired in order to end the game. With their 6-0 loss on Saturday afternoon, Worcester has now lost their last three after winning 15 of 18 games from August 7-28.

Hagenman (L, 4-6) was handed the loss while PJ Poulin (W, 1-0) was awarded the victory for Toledo.

The WooSox and Mud Hens will wrap-up their six-game series at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at Polar Park. Brad Keller (2-1, 3.00) will get the start for Worcester opposite Toledo's Troy Watson (0-1, 5.40). The game will be broadcasted live on NESN+ and radio coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

BOX SCORE - TOL 6, WOR 0

