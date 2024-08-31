Tromp Has Big Offensive Night, But Stripers Overpowered by Columbus Home Runs in 6-4 Loss
August 31, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (30-26) issued 10 walks as a pitching staff and were outmuscled by three solo home runs from the Columbus Clippers (37-18) in a 6-4 loss on Saturday night at Coolray Field.
Decisive Plays: Columbus grabbed a 1-0 lead two batters in after a solo home run by Juan Brito. Bryce Elder hit Bryan Lavastida with a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 2-0 in the first inning. Gwinnett responded with a Chadwick Tromp solo home run (7) in the second inning. After Columbus extended its lead to 3-1, Tromp brought the Stripers back within a run on an RBI single. An RBI sacrifice fly from Estevan Florial made it 4-2, and Columbus padded the lead with solo home runs from George Valera and Johnathan Rodriguez in the sixth. Alejo Lopez scored a run on an RBI fielder's choice in the sixth, and Tromp drove in another RBI with a single in the seventh to make it 6-4.
Key Contributors: Tromp (3-for-5, HR, 3 RBI) and Drake Baldwin (2-for-5, 2B) both had multi-hit nights for Gwinnett. Daysbel Hernandez, Ken Giles, and Jimmy Herget did not allow a hit over a combined 3.0 scoreless innings of relief. For Columbus, the solo home runs belonged to Brito (3-for-5, HR, RBI), Valera (2-for-3, 2B, HR, RBI), and Rodriguez (1-for-2, HR, RBI) while Bryan Lavastida (2-for-3, 2 RBI) had the only multi-RBI game.
Noteworthy: Tromp is batting .356 (54-for-152, 10 2B, 6 HR, 24 R, 38 RBI) since June 20. Despite the loss, Gwinnett finished the month of August with a 16-11 record, their best record in a month this season.
Next Game (Sunday, September 1): Gwinnett vs. Columbus, 1:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (2-5, 5.29 ERA) will start for Gwinnett opposed by LHP Doug Nikhazy (5-2, 3.40 ERA) for Columbus. It's COUNTRY Financial Sunday Funday at Coolray Field, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 31, 2024
- Late Homer Lifts Memphis Over Iowa - Iowa Cubs
- Cameron Twirls Masterpiece and Devanney Drives Home Six in 9-1 Omaha Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bats Snap Losing Streak with Shutout Victory - Louisville Bats
- Indians Run Win Streak at the Vic to 11 Before Losing Nightcap - Indianapolis Indians
- Sisco Drives in Five in First Redbirds Game to Lift Club Past Cubs - Memphis Redbirds
- Tromp Has Big Offensive Night, But Stripers Overpowered by Columbus Home Runs in 6-4 Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Acuña's Three Hits Not Enough in Syracuse 8-4 Loss to Lehigh Valley on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Knights Earn Split with Sounds on Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- Sounds Hold Off Charlotte, Split Twinbill - Nashville Sounds
- IronPigs Bash Three Homers to Double up Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Tough Night for Saints in 9-1 Loss to Storm Chasers - St. Paul Saints
- IronPigs Bash Three Homers to Double up Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Piper, Peters Club Bulls to Sixth Straight Win, 9-5 - Durham Bulls
- Jumbo Shrimp Erase Early Deficit, Topple Tides 3-1 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Early Offense Not Enough in Bisons' 9-5 Loss to Durham Saturday - Buffalo Bisons
- WooSox Lose Third Straight to Toledo, 6-0 - Worcester Red Sox
- Mud Hens Soar to 6-0 Shutout, Crush Red Sox in Worcester - Toledo Mud Hens
- August 31 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Memphis Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- Marlins' Bender Set to Rehab with Jacksonville this Weekend Versus Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Nick Yorke Named Indians August Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- RailRiders Blast past Rochester in Fifth before Rains End Game Early - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- RailRiders Out-Slug Red Wings in High-Scoring Affair - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Announce Sabres F Alex Tuch to Throw Ceremonial First Pitch at 4th Annual 'Hockey Day at the Ballpark' Saturday, September 7 - Buffalo Bisons
- SWB Game Notes - August 31 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 31 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Omaha Splits Doubleheader Against St. Paul - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Anderson's Outfield Assist Seals Stripers' 1-0 Shutout Win over Columbus
- Tromp Has Big Offensive Night, But Stripers Overpowered by Columbus Home Runs in 6-4 Loss
- Anderson Delivers Pinch-Hit Heroics to Walk-off Columbus, 2-1
- Stripers' Comeback Bid Falls Short Once Again in 5-4 Loss to Columbus
- Late Offensive Charge Fizzles Out in 7-6 Loss to Columbus