Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 31 at Scranton/WB

August 31, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (32-23, 70-58) vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders (30-24, 73-55)

Saturday, August 31, 2024 - 1:05 p.m. ET - PNC Field - Moosic, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Thaddeus Ward (7-5, 5.40) vs. LHP Josh Maciejewski (1-3, 5.57)

HOW SWEEP IT IS: Coming into their Friday night doubleheader with a season-long five-game losing streak, the Rochester Red Wings took both games of the twin bill against the Scranton/WB RailRiders...game one was a 6-2 victory, and SS JACK DUNN accounted for three runs via his ninth home run of the season...RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE turned in 4.0 solid innings on the mound with eight strikeouts, before turning the ball over to a trio of Rochester relievers that held the RailRiders at bay...game two finished with a score of 4-1, highlighted by CF ANDREW PINCKNEY'S first Triple-A home run and a pair of hits from SS JACKSON CLUFF ...with the pair of wins, the Red Wings propel themselves back into second place in the International League second half standings, 4.5 games behind Columbus...Rochester looks to take their first lead of the series this afternoon, sending RHP THADDEUS WARD to the mound against RailRiders southpaw Josh Maciejewski.

DOUBLE TROUBLE: After picking up a win in both games of their doubleheader last night, Rochester now owns a 4-0-6 record (win-loss-split) in 10 twin bills this season...four sweeps is the most in a season by a Red Wings team since they recorded the same number in 2017...

Since the beginning of 2022, the Red Wings and RailRiders have met for five seven-inning doubleheaders, and Rochester has swept three and split two.

PINCK PANTHER: CF ANDREW PINCKNEY launched his first home run at the Triple-A level last night against the RailRiders...the University of Alabama product finished Game two of the doubleheader 2-for-4, adding a base hit in the first inning...in 19 Friday games across MiLB this season, Pinckney posts a batting average of .311 (23-for-74) with an on-base percentage of .378...

He has collected a total of 117 hits this season, second-most among all Nationals Minor Leaguers behind DARREN BAKER (124).

JOE DIRT: 1B JOEY MENESES laced an RBI single in the second inning of game one last night to extend the lead... the 32-year-old finished the contest 2-for-3 with a run scored in the fourth to pile on further...in game two, the Mexico native laced an RBI double and scored a run to finish 1-for-3, and push his career batting average against the RailRiders to .305 (57-for-187) across 50 games played...

Against left-handed pitchers with Rochester this season, Meneses is batting .367 (11-for-30) with an OPS of 1.074.

AIR JORDAN: RHP JORDAN WEEMS picked up his first win with Rochester since 4/13/2023 in game one last night, turning in 1.1 hitless innings with a pair of strikeouts and a walk...since allowing two earned in his first appearance with the team on 8/20, Weems has delivered three consecutive hitless outings.

JACK AND THE BEANSTALK: SS JACK DUNN smashed his ninth home run of the season in game one of the doubleheader against Scranton/WB... the Georgia native finished the first game 1-for-2 with three RBI and a walk... In 21 games this month, Dunn is hitting .313 (21-for-67) with a slugging percentage of .403...

In 14 Friday games this year, Dunn yields a batting average of .333 (15-for-45) with an OPS of .899.

FAMOUS AMOS: RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM picked up his first Triple-A save to secure the sweep in game two, retiring all three batters he faced in order...he has now logged nine consecutive scoreless appearances dating back to 8/8 at Buffalo, and has allowed just five hits across 11.1 innings with a WHIP of 0.44 over that that stretch...

Willingham is the second pitcher with two separate nine-game scoreless streaks this season (10 from 5/12-6/5), joining RHP ADONIS MEDINA.

ZACH OPS: RHP ZACH BRZYKCY logged his third hold in his seventh appearance with the Red Wings this season, tossing a hitless sixth inning in game two...across his first 8.0 innings since he was transferred to Rochester on 8/13, the Virginia Tech product has allowed just three hits and boasts an opponent's batting average of just .115 (3-for-26).

International League Stories from August 31, 2024

