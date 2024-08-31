SWB Game Notes - August 31

August 31, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Rochester Red Wings (32-23, 70-58) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (30-24, 73-55)

Game 129 | Home Game 67 | PNC Field | Saturday, August 31, 2024 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

RHP Thaddeus Ward (7-5, 5.40) vs LHP Josh Maciejewski (1-3, 5.57)

200 AND COUNTING- The RailRiders have reached 200 stolen bases for the first time in franchise history. After Taylor Trammell and Caleb Durbin each swiped one last night the team has totalled 203, topping last year's 174 total. This is the most in the International League and just 22 behind the league record set by Omaha last year. They also have the second most in Triple-A behind Tacoma's ridiculous 250.

VERSUS LEFT - The RailRiders have seven of fifteen arms as lefties on their pitching staff right now. Four of them are set to be a part of the starting rotation. Southpaw pitchers have held opposing batters to a .232 average against this summer.

BALLS AND STRIKES: The pitching staff has issued just five walks over four games while striking out 34.In total, the arms have doubled their strikeout count, 1118, over their walks, 508. Conversely the team has walked 17 times compared to the 22 strikeouts that they have.

DOUBLY DIFFICULT: SWB was swept in a doubleheader for the third time this season, while the Red Wings swept a doubleheader for the third time. Both teams have played two games in the same day ten times this season. SWB has split seven double days garnering one win and one loss, they have not swept one this summer.

ELIGIBLE ENERGY- The RailRiders active roster currently contains 11 players that are also on the Yankees 40-man roster. There are six pitchers all of whom they consider bullpen arms. The team also features five position players who are eligible for a quick call-up, including #1 Prospect Jasson Domínguez and #16 Jorbit Vivas. Oswald Peraza and Carlos Narvaez also remain on the big league 40-man.

TRIVINO TIME- The Yankees have transferred Lou Trivino's rehab assignment to the RailRiders. After beginning his come back on August 14 with Somerset, he pitched five frames allowing just one run while striking out five. Last night, Trivino gave up a run in one inning of work with SWB. Trivino is recovering from Tommy John surgery that caused him to miss last season. He joined New York in August of 2022 along with Frankie Montas for Ken Waldichuk, JP Sears, Luis Medina, and Cooper Bowman and re-signed as a free agent on February 14.

THE MARTIAN- Yankees #1 prospect Jasson Domínguez has had eight multi-hit contests in his last 14 games. The switch hitter holds a .301 average in 36 games in Triple-A since returning from Tommy John surgery. Domínguez has played just one game in the big leagues this season.

RON'S REIGN- Ron Marinaccio dropped his ERA with the RailRiders down to 2.02 in 31 appearances with the RailRiders this season. He has five saves in five attempts while striking out 36. Marinaccio is on the 40-man roster with one option remaining for the Yankees.

