Marlins' Bender Set to Rehab with Jacksonville this Weekend Versus Norfolk

August 31, 2024 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins' right-handed pitcher Anthony Bender will begin an injury rehabilitation assignment presented by H2 Health for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp this weekend, against the Norfolk Tides from 121 Financial Ballpark. He will start Saturday's 6:05 p.m. contest against the Tides.

Bender has been on the 15-day injured list since August 15 with a right shoulder impingement. In 50 appearances with the Marlins this season, Bender is 4-2 with 4.00 ERA while posting 50 strikeouts in 45.0 innings of work.

A Petaluma, Calif. native, Bender was originally selected in the 20th round (613th overall) of the 2016 MLB draft by the Kansas City Royals out of Santa Rosa Junior College (Santa Rosa, Calif.). His journey to the big leagues started in 2016 with the Arizona League Royals before being promoted to the Lexington Legends of the Southern Atlantic League in 2017.

He spent the early part of the 2017 season with Lexington before being promoted to High-A with the Wilmington Blue Rocks. In two seasons with the Blue Rocks, Bender posted a 3.61 ERA in 97.1 innings while fanning 57 hitters. On May 29, 2019, the Milwaukee Brewers signed him to a minor-league contract and was assigned to Single-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. He was promoted to High-A Carolina Mudcats on July 1, 2019. In 15 appearances with the Mudcats, he tallied a 2-1 record with 16 strikeouts in 17.0 innings before earning a promotion to the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers.

In 2020, Bender signed with the Milwaukee Milkmen of the American Association. The right-hander struck out 25 hitters while posting a 5.48 ERA in aiding the Milkmen win the American Association Championship.

On November 30, 2020, Bender was signed to a minor league contract by the Miami Marlins.

After tossing 8.1 innings of scoreless ball during Spring Training in 2021, Bender made the Marlins' 2021 Opening Day roster. The right-hander made his MLB debut out of the bullpen on May 5, 2021 at Marlins Park against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bender was solid out of the bullpen, striking out two batters while surrendering one hit in four batters faced.

Throughout his first 21 outings, Bender didn't allow an earned run. In 2022, the right hander opened as the club's closer. Before undergoing surgery in August, he made 22 appearances, boasted a 3.26 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 19.1 innings. The 29 year-old missed all of the 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John Surgery on August 30, 2022.

Bender is the 12th Marlin to embark on an injury rehabilitation assignment with Jacksonville. Right-hander Edward Cabrera (March 31-April 15; June 19-July 7), left-hander Braxton Garrett (April 5-May 6), catcher Christian Bethancourt (April 19-24), right-hander JT Chargois (April 21-27; May 27-June 12), infielder Jake Burger (May 1-6), left-hander A.J. Puk (May 10-13), infielders Xavier Edwards (May 18-27) and Tim Anderson (May 18-21), right-hander Bryan Hoeing (May 21; June 18-July 5), outfielder Avisaíl García (May 28-June 9), and infielder Otto López (July 12-19), also rehabbed with Jacksonville in 2024. In 2023, the Jumbo Shrimp had 15 overall injury rehab assignments.

