Acuña's Three Hits Not Enough in Syracuse 8-4 Loss to Lehigh Valley on Saturday Night

August 31, 2024 - International League (IL)

Allentown, PA - The Syracuse Mets missed opportunities on Saturday night in an 8-4 loss to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Coca-Cola Park. The Mets left 11 runners on base in the game and went 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

Lehigh Valley (62-65, 28-26) opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Cal Stevenson led off the frame with a solo home run for a 1-0 lead. Then, Scott Kingery walked, and Darick Hall singled to put runners at first and third base. Buddy Kennedy followed with a three-run home run to give the IronPigs a 4-0 advantage.

Syracuse (70-59, 24-31) responded with a run in the top of the second. Carlos Cortes led off the inning with a solo home run over the right-field wall that traveled 424 feet to make it a 4-1 ballgame. Cortes finished the game with three hits and a walk.

The IronPigs extended their lead in the third and fourth innings. In the third, with two outs, Kody Clemens walked, moved to second base on a wild pitch, and scored on a David Dahl single to center field for a 5-1 edge.

In the fourth, Lehigh Valley scored another two-out run. Stevenson doubled to right field and scored when Kingery singled as the IronPigs took a 6-1 lead.

The Mets cut into the deficit in the top of the fifth. With one out, Pablo Reyes and Luke Ritter hit back-to-back home runs to pull Syracuse within three, 6-3. The homer for Ritter was his team-leading 25th home run of the season and gives Ritter a league-leading 84 RBIs this year.

The IronPigs had another response in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Clemens worked a walk. Dahl followed with a two-run home run over the left-field wall to regain Lehigh Valley's five-run lead, 8-3.

Syracuse did get a run back in the eighth. Yolmer Sanchez doubled to begin the inning and moved to third base on an Austin Allen groundout. Luisangel Acuña then tripled to the wall in left-center field, scoring Sanchez to make it an 8-4 game. Acuña finished the game with three hits and leads the league with 133 hits this season.

The Mets and IronPigs conclude their six-game series on Sunday night. Right-hander Brandon Sproat is slated to start on the mound for Syracuse against Lehigh Valley right-hander Robinson Pina. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

