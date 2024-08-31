Sisco Drives in Five in First Redbirds Game to Lift Club Past Cubs

August 31, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip with a 10-8 comeback win over the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs) on Saturday night at Principal Park.

With two outs, two on and Memphis down a run, catcher Chance Sisco clubbed a game-winning home run to dead center field. In his first game in affiliated baseball for the first time since April 2022, the left-handed hitter went 2-for-4 with five RBIs.

In total, Memphis smacked three home runs in the win. Right fielder Alfonso Rivas clubbed a grand slam in the top of the first inning against his former team. Center fielder Mike Antico drilled his seventh home run of the season with a solo shot in the fifth inning.

Starting pitcher Gordon Graceffo allowed six runs on six hits, walked three and struck out four in 3.0 innings pitched. The right-handed pitcher gave up a solo home run and threw 80 pitches, 47 for strikes. Andre Granillo (3-2) tossed 1.1 scoreless with three strikeouts. Chris Roycroft (S, 3) converted a six-out save.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to start a six-game homestand against the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A, Kansas City Royals) on Tuesday, September 3 with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

