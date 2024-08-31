Sisco Drives in Five in First Redbirds Game to Lift Club Past Cubs
August 31, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip with a 10-8 comeback win over the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs) on Saturday night at Principal Park.
With two outs, two on and Memphis down a run, catcher Chance Sisco clubbed a game-winning home run to dead center field. In his first game in affiliated baseball for the first time since April 2022, the left-handed hitter went 2-for-4 with five RBIs.
In total, Memphis smacked three home runs in the win. Right fielder Alfonso Rivas clubbed a grand slam in the top of the first inning against his former team. Center fielder Mike Antico drilled his seventh home run of the season with a solo shot in the fifth inning.
Starting pitcher Gordon Graceffo allowed six runs on six hits, walked three and struck out four in 3.0 innings pitched. The right-handed pitcher gave up a solo home run and threw 80 pitches, 47 for strikes. Andre Granillo (3-2) tossed 1.1 scoreless with three strikeouts. Chris Roycroft (S, 3) converted a six-out save.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to start a six-game homestand against the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A, Kansas City Royals) on Tuesday, September 3 with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 31, 2024
- Late Homer Lifts Memphis Over Iowa - Iowa Cubs
- Cameron Twirls Masterpiece and Devanney Drives Home Six in 9-1 Omaha Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bats Snap Losing Streak with Shutout Victory - Louisville Bats
- Indians Run Win Streak at the Vic to 11 Before Losing Nightcap - Indianapolis Indians
- Sisco Drives in Five in First Redbirds Game to Lift Club Past Cubs - Memphis Redbirds
- Tromp Has Big Offensive Night, But Stripers Overpowered by Columbus Home Runs in 6-4 Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Acuña's Three Hits Not Enough in Syracuse 8-4 Loss to Lehigh Valley on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Knights Earn Split with Sounds on Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- Sounds Hold Off Charlotte, Split Twinbill - Nashville Sounds
- IronPigs Bash Three Homers to Double up Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Tough Night for Saints in 9-1 Loss to Storm Chasers - St. Paul Saints
- IronPigs Bash Three Homers to Double up Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Piper, Peters Club Bulls to Sixth Straight Win, 9-5 - Durham Bulls
- Jumbo Shrimp Erase Early Deficit, Topple Tides 3-1 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Early Offense Not Enough in Bisons' 9-5 Loss to Durham Saturday - Buffalo Bisons
- WooSox Lose Third Straight to Toledo, 6-0 - Worcester Red Sox
- Mud Hens Soar to 6-0 Shutout, Crush Red Sox in Worcester - Toledo Mud Hens
- August 31 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Memphis Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- Marlins' Bender Set to Rehab with Jacksonville this Weekend Versus Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Nick Yorke Named Indians August Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- RailRiders Blast past Rochester in Fifth before Rains End Game Early - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- RailRiders Out-Slug Red Wings in High-Scoring Affair - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Announce Sabres F Alex Tuch to Throw Ceremonial First Pitch at 4th Annual 'Hockey Day at the Ballpark' Saturday, September 7 - Buffalo Bisons
- SWB Game Notes - August 31 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 31 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Omaha Splits Doubleheader Against St. Paul - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Memphis Falls Short in Series Finale at Iowa
- Sisco Drives in Five in First Redbirds Game to Lift Club Past Cubs
- Mathews Strikes out Seven in Triple-A Debut as Redbirds Lose at Cubs
- Rain Rests Redbirds' Rout of Rivals
- Gorman Homers as Redbirds Drop Game Two of Series at I-Cubs