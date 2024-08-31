Piper, Peters Club Bulls to Sixth Straight Win, 9-5

August 31, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - Kenny Piper and Tristan Peters each homered twice as the Durham Bulls won their sixth straight game, 9-5 over the Buffalo Bisons before 9,134 fans at the DBAP Saturday night.

After Buffalo (21-35) scored twice in the first against Joe Rock (W, 6-6), Piper connected for a three-run shot in the second against Buffalo starter James Kaprielian (L, 1-4). Peters followed two batters later with a solo shot. In the fifth, Piper homered against Kaprielian to lead off the frame, with Peters socking a two-run shot to right two batters later.

Rock worked five innings, allowing three runs on nine singles to earn his second straight win.

The Bulls (29-27) reached 10+ hits for the sixth straight game, all wins.

Durham aims for a series sweep over Buffalo Sunday at 1:05 PM ET with Jacob Lopez (4-6, 4.08) expected to start for the Bulls.

Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.

#DURHAMBULLS

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.