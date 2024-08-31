Piper, Peters Club Bulls to Sixth Straight Win, 9-5
August 31, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC - Kenny Piper and Tristan Peters each homered twice as the Durham Bulls won their sixth straight game, 9-5 over the Buffalo Bisons before 9,134 fans at the DBAP Saturday night.
After Buffalo (21-35) scored twice in the first against Joe Rock (W, 6-6), Piper connected for a three-run shot in the second against Buffalo starter James Kaprielian (L, 1-4). Peters followed two batters later with a solo shot. In the fifth, Piper homered against Kaprielian to lead off the frame, with Peters socking a two-run shot to right two batters later.
Rock worked five innings, allowing three runs on nine singles to earn his second straight win.
The Bulls (29-27) reached 10+ hits for the sixth straight game, all wins.
Durham aims for a series sweep over Buffalo Sunday at 1:05 PM ET with Jacob Lopez (4-6, 4.08) expected to start for the Bulls.
Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
#DURHAMBULLS
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 31, 2024
- Late Homer Lifts Memphis Over Iowa - Iowa Cubs
- Cameron Twirls Masterpiece and Devanney Drives Home Six in 9-1 Omaha Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bats Snap Losing Streak with Shutout Victory - Louisville Bats
- Indians Run Win Streak at the Vic to 11 Before Losing Nightcap - Indianapolis Indians
- Sisco Drives in Five in First Redbirds Game to Lift Club Past Cubs - Memphis Redbirds
- Tromp Has Big Offensive Night, But Stripers Overpowered by Columbus Home Runs in 6-4 Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Acuña's Three Hits Not Enough in Syracuse 8-4 Loss to Lehigh Valley on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Knights Earn Split with Sounds on Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- Sounds Hold Off Charlotte, Split Twinbill - Nashville Sounds
- IronPigs Bash Three Homers to Double up Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Tough Night for Saints in 9-1 Loss to Storm Chasers - St. Paul Saints
- IronPigs Bash Three Homers to Double up Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Piper, Peters Club Bulls to Sixth Straight Win, 9-5 - Durham Bulls
- Jumbo Shrimp Erase Early Deficit, Topple Tides 3-1 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Early Offense Not Enough in Bisons' 9-5 Loss to Durham Saturday - Buffalo Bisons
- WooSox Lose Third Straight to Toledo, 6-0 - Worcester Red Sox
- Mud Hens Soar to 6-0 Shutout, Crush Red Sox in Worcester - Toledo Mud Hens
- August 31 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Memphis Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- Marlins' Bender Set to Rehab with Jacksonville this Weekend Versus Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Nick Yorke Named Indians August Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- RailRiders Blast past Rochester in Fifth before Rains End Game Early - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- RailRiders Out-Slug Red Wings in High-Scoring Affair - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Announce Sabres F Alex Tuch to Throw Ceremonial First Pitch at 4th Annual 'Hockey Day at the Ballpark' Saturday, September 7 - Buffalo Bisons
- SWB Game Notes - August 31 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 31 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Omaha Splits Doubleheader Against St. Paul - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.