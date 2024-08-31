RailRiders Blast past Rochester in Fifth before Rains End Game Early

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Rochester Red Wings 12-7 Saturday afternoon at PNC Field. A four-homer, seven-run fifth inning was enough firepower to lift the RailRiders to victory in a rain-shortened contest.

Rochester opened the scoring in the top of the second. With the bases loaded, Erick Meija singled home a pair of runs off RailRiders starter Josh Maciejewski to give the Red Wings a 2-0 edge.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre halved the deficit in the bottom of the frame. T.J. Rumfield led off with a double and Taylor Trammell followed with a single. With runners on the corners, JC Escarra plated Rumfield with a groundout to make it a one-run game.

In the third, the Nationals' #2 Prospect Brady House drove a two-run homer to right, giving Rochester a three-score advantage.

Oswald Peraza tied the game in the bottom of the third with his ninth home run of the season. After Jorbit Vivas grounded into a force and Yankees #1 Prospect Jasson Domínguez singled, Peraza smashed a three-run shot 401 feet to left, knotting the game at four.

With two on and two outs in the top of the fourth, Rochester's Jack Dunn hit a sharp line drive to left. Domínguez relayed to Peraza, who gunned it to JC Escarra at home nabbing Stone Garrett at the plate. The outfield assist saved a run and kept the game tied at four.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took the lead in the bottom of the inning. Carlos Narvaez walked to open the frame and Greg Allen singled to center. Yankees #16 Prospect Jorbit Vivas singled home the go-ahead run.

Rochester went back out in front in the fifth. A throwing error to third scored Rochester's Andrew Pinckney to even the game at five. Maciejewski was lifted for Yankee rehabber Lou Trivino, who surrendered a two-run homer to Jake Alu, giving the Red Wings a 7-5 lead.

The RailRiders unloaded for seven runs to recapture the lead in the home half of the frame. A pair of doubles from Rumfield and Escarra got them within one. Then Narvaez blasted a 416-foot bomb to center for an 8-7 advantage. Greg Allen singled to keep the line moving and Jahmai Jones sent a blast over the left-field wall to make it 10-7. Vivas and Domínguez followed with solo shots of their own for three straight homers.

The Red Wings got a pair on in the seventh but the rain came pouring down. The umpires called for the tarp to cover the field for a rain delay. Thirty one minutes later, after a downpour, the game was called complete.

The RailRiders conclude their series with Rochester on Sunday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sends lefty Tom Pannone to face Rochester's Tyler Stuart. The first pitch is slated for 1:05 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 31-24, 74-55

