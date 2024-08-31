Mud Hens Soar to 6-0 Shutout, Crush Red Sox in Worcester

August 31, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







The Mud Hens claimed another shutout victory over the Red Sox, securing a 6-0 win on Saturday evening in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The game kicked off at 4:05 PM at Polar Park, with both teams eager to break the series tie. The Mud Hens wasted no time igniting the scoreboard. Akil Baddoo led off with a grounder to second base, earning his spot on first. Andrew Navigato followed with a powerful fly ball over the left-field fence, marking his 20th home run of the season and bringing in two runs. Bligh Madris immediately followed suit, crushing a fly ball to right field and adding another homer to the board. With a 1-2-3 inning from the Red Sox, the Mud Hens' defense was just as fierce as their offense.

The game saw two more swift 1-2-3 innings, but the bottom of the third featured a thrilling double play from shortstop Eddys Leonard to second baseman Navigato, and on to Madris at first. The Mud Hens' action resumed in the top of the fourth, with Anthony Bemboom singling to right field on a sharp line drive, and Drew Maggi drawing a walk. Óscar Mercado seized the opportunity, singling to center field and sending Bemboom home, pushing the lead to four.

The bottom of the fourth saw another 6-4-3 double play, quashing the Red Sox's chances once again, and leaving them scoreless. The top of the fifth saw the Mud Hens ground out twice and strike out, but the Red Sox couldn't get past the Hens' defense.

Bemboom then delivered a solid grounder to right field, advancing to second base. However, the inning ended without further scores after a ground out, strikeout, and flyout. The bottom of the sixth sped by as Madris fielded a grounder and tossed it to Garrett Hill for the first out, Mercado caught a pop fly in center field for the second, and Hill struck out the Red Sox for the third.

The Mud Hens kept the pressure on during the top of the eighth inning, despite back-to-back 1-2-3 innings. Madris singled on a line drive, stole second base and advanced to third on a throwing error by the Red Sox. After walks by Bigbie and Leonard, Bemboom hit a pop fly to right field, allowing Madris to dash home. Mercado drew another walk, loading the bases. A wild pitch enabled Leonard to score with ease. The bottom of the eighth didn't bode well for Worcester, as they remained scoreless, stymied once again by the Mud Hens' defense.

With a comfortable six-run lead, the ninth inning carried less pressure for the Mud Hens. Though they went down in order with three strikeouts, the Red Sox managed just a double, which was left stranded, sealing a 6-0 victory for the Mud Hens.

The series finale is set for tomorrow at 1:05 PM, with the Mud Hens aiming for another triumph.

Notables:

Andrew Navigato (1-5, 2RBI, HR)

Bligh Madris (2-5, RBI, HR)

Anthony Bemboom (2-3, RBI)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.