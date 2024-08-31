Late Homer Lifts Memphis Over Iowa

August 31, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - Trailing 8-7 in the eighth inning, Chance Sisco hit a three-run home run to lead the Memphis Redbirds (64-67) to a 10-8 win over the Iowa Cubs (58-73) tonight at Principal Park.

Memphis took a 4-0 lead in the first inning as Alfonso Rivas hit a grand slam. Iowa tied the game at 4-4 with a four-run second inning highlighted by a solo homer from Trayce Thompson and a double from James Triantos.

In the third, the I-Cubs took a 6-4 lead on a double from Darius Hill. Moises Ballesteros homered in the fourth frame to give Iowa 8-4 lead.

Memphis scored a run in the fifth and two runs in the sixth to cut the I-Cubs advantage to 8-7 and took the lead in the eighth on the three-run homer from Sisco.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- With a win tomorrow, Iowa will secure a series win.

- Trayce Thompson has homered in back-to-back days for the first time since he homered in three straight games from May 17-19 vs. Iowa with Syracuse.

- Moises Ballesteros tallied his first three-hit game this season since June 19 at Indianapolis.

Iowa will play vs. Memphis on Sunday for the finale of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 1:08 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

