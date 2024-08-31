Knights Earn Split with Sounds on Saturday

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights and Nashville Sounds split Saturday's pair of games from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The Knights resumed and won Friday's suspended game by a score of 5-3, then dropped Saturday's originally scheduled game by a score of 8-7 in eight innings.

Chicago White Sox RHP Michael Soroka (2-0, 0.00) earned the win in Friday's suspended game. Soroka, who is currently on a major league rehab assignment, walked one batter over a scoreless inning for the win. It was his second win of the week with the Knights.

Second baseman Michael Chavis launched a solo home run in the sixth inning of Friday's suspended game, his eighth with the Knights this season. Also in that game, Bryan Ramos continued his hot hitting. He went 1-for-2 with two RBI to extend his hitting streak to 13 consecutive games. In the nightcap, he added two more hits and extended his hitting streak to 14 games.

LHP Ky Bush started Saturday's originally scheduled game and pitched into the sixth inning. Bush allowed four runs on five hits over 5.2 innings pitched. He walked three and fanned five.

In the second game of the day, the Knights battled back late and nearly earned the win. Down by a score of 6-4, Danny Mendick launched a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to push the game into extras. In the top of the eighth, RHP Aaron McGarity (8-3, 2.62) allowed two runs (one earned) and was charged with the loss. The go-ahead run scored on an RBI triple by Owen Miller.

Charlotte battled back in the bottom of the eighth inning, scoring one more run against the Nashville bullpen, but fell just short in the end. Despite the loss, the Knights tallied a game-high 12 hits. Mendick had two hits, the home run and two RBI.

The Knights will conclude the homestand against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers) on Sunday evening with a 6:05 p.m. game. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 6:00 p.m. online at www.CharlotteKnights.com.

