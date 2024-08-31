Tough Night for Saints in 9-1 Loss to Storm Chasers

PAPILLION, NE - The St. Paul Saints faced the Kansas City Royals number 14 prospect, left-hander Noah Cameron, who came in with a 1.72 ERA in five Triple-A starts. The Saints found out why as they managed just five hits in seven innings and the Omaha Storm Chasers number nine hitter Came Devanney had a career night with six RBI in a 9-1 loss at Werner Park on Saturday night.

With two outs and nobody on in the first, the Storm Chasers got an infield single to short from Drew Waters and that was followed by an RBI double off the wall in left from Nate Eaton making it 1-0.

The Storm Chasers made it 2-0 with a one out double by Devin Mann and he scored on a two-out fly ball ground rule double down the right field line from Devanney.

The lead doubled in the fourth inning with the third two-out base hit to score runs. Nelson Velázquez led off the inning with a single to left. He took third on a single to right by Nick Pratto. With two outs, and runners at second and third, Devanney dropped a two-run single into center increasing the lead to 4-0.

Patrick Winkel got the Saints on the board in the fifth with a solo homer to right-center, his sixth of the season, cutting the deficit to 4-1. It was all the Saints got off Cameron who went 7.0 innings allowing one run on five hits and striking out 10.

The Storm Chasers got a long ball of their own to increase the lead in the seventh. Devanney led off with a double to right-center and that was followed by a two-run homer to right by John Rave, his 19th of the season, giving the Storm Chasers a 6-1 lead.

Steven Okert made his Saints debut in the eighth and it didn't go as planned. The first four hitters reached as the Storm Chasers plated three runs. Three straight singles by Pratto, Mann and Rodolfo Durán loaded the bases. Devanney finished off his career night with a bases clearing double to left-center making it 9-1. Devanney finished with a career-tying high three doubles and a career-high six RBI.

The same two teams meet in the finale of the six-game series at Werner Park on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. The Saints send RHP Travis Adams (first Triple-A start) to the mound against Storm Chasers LHP Anthony Veneziano (4-5, 4.80). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

