Tough Night for Saints in 9-1 Loss to Storm Chasers
August 31, 2024 - International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
PAPILLION, NE - The St. Paul Saints faced the Kansas City Royals number 14 prospect, left-hander Noah Cameron, who came in with a 1.72 ERA in five Triple-A starts. The Saints found out why as they managed just five hits in seven innings and the Omaha Storm Chasers number nine hitter Came Devanney had a career night with six RBI in a 9-1 loss at Werner Park on Saturday night.
With two outs and nobody on in the first, the Storm Chasers got an infield single to short from Drew Waters and that was followed by an RBI double off the wall in left from Nate Eaton making it 1-0.
The Storm Chasers made it 2-0 with a one out double by Devin Mann and he scored on a two-out fly ball ground rule double down the right field line from Devanney.
The lead doubled in the fourth inning with the third two-out base hit to score runs. Nelson Velázquez led off the inning with a single to left. He took third on a single to right by Nick Pratto. With two outs, and runners at second and third, Devanney dropped a two-run single into center increasing the lead to 4-0.
Patrick Winkel got the Saints on the board in the fifth with a solo homer to right-center, his sixth of the season, cutting the deficit to 4-1. It was all the Saints got off Cameron who went 7.0 innings allowing one run on five hits and striking out 10.
The Storm Chasers got a long ball of their own to increase the lead in the seventh. Devanney led off with a double to right-center and that was followed by a two-run homer to right by John Rave, his 19th of the season, giving the Storm Chasers a 6-1 lead.
Steven Okert made his Saints debut in the eighth and it didn't go as planned. The first four hitters reached as the Storm Chasers plated three runs. Three straight singles by Pratto, Mann and Rodolfo Durán loaded the bases. Devanney finished off his career night with a bases clearing double to left-center making it 9-1. Devanney finished with a career-tying high three doubles and a career-high six RBI.
The same two teams meet in the finale of the six-game series at Werner Park on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. The Saints send RHP Travis Adams (first Triple-A start) to the mound against Storm Chasers LHP Anthony Veneziano (4-5, 4.80). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 31, 2024
- Late Homer Lifts Memphis Over Iowa - Iowa Cubs
- Cameron Twirls Masterpiece and Devanney Drives Home Six in 9-1 Omaha Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bats Snap Losing Streak with Shutout Victory - Louisville Bats
- Indians Run Win Streak at the Vic to 11 Before Losing Nightcap - Indianapolis Indians
- Sisco Drives in Five in First Redbirds Game to Lift Club Past Cubs - Memphis Redbirds
- Tromp Has Big Offensive Night, But Stripers Overpowered by Columbus Home Runs in 6-4 Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Acuña's Three Hits Not Enough in Syracuse 8-4 Loss to Lehigh Valley on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Knights Earn Split with Sounds on Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- Sounds Hold Off Charlotte, Split Twinbill - Nashville Sounds
- IronPigs Bash Three Homers to Double up Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Tough Night for Saints in 9-1 Loss to Storm Chasers - St. Paul Saints
- IronPigs Bash Three Homers to Double up Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Piper, Peters Club Bulls to Sixth Straight Win, 9-5 - Durham Bulls
- Jumbo Shrimp Erase Early Deficit, Topple Tides 3-1 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Early Offense Not Enough in Bisons' 9-5 Loss to Durham Saturday - Buffalo Bisons
- WooSox Lose Third Straight to Toledo, 6-0 - Worcester Red Sox
- Mud Hens Soar to 6-0 Shutout, Crush Red Sox in Worcester - Toledo Mud Hens
- August 31 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Memphis Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- Marlins' Bender Set to Rehab with Jacksonville this Weekend Versus Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Nick Yorke Named Indians August Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- RailRiders Blast past Rochester in Fifth before Rains End Game Early - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- RailRiders Out-Slug Red Wings in High-Scoring Affair - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Announce Sabres F Alex Tuch to Throw Ceremonial First Pitch at 4th Annual 'Hockey Day at the Ballpark' Saturday, September 7 - Buffalo Bisons
- SWB Game Notes - August 31 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 31 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Omaha Splits Doubleheader Against St. Paul - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Paul Saints Stories
- Wait Is Over, 15th Best Minor League Prospect Emmanuel Rodriguez Promoted to Saints, Pitcher Jarret Whorff Also Called Up
- Saints Penultimate Homestand Is a Labor of Love from September 2-8
- Bullpen Shuts Down Storm Chasers in 4-3 Comeback Victory
- Tough Night for Saints in 9-1 Loss to Storm Chasers
- Morris Earns First Triple-A Win, Saints Pound Storm Chasers in Game Two of Doubleheader 8-3