Jumbo Shrimp Erase Early Deficit, Topple Tides 3-1

August 31, 2024 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp bested the Norfolk Tides 3-1 Saturday night in front of 7,304 fans at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Norfolk (61-70, 24-22) opened the scoring on Jumbo Shrimp (62-67, 27-27) starter Anthony Bender in the first inning. On the second pitch of the game, Daniel Johnson (21) launched a solo home run to give the Tides a 1-0 lead.

Jacksonville responded in the third inning by ambushing Tides starter Trevor Rogers (L, 0-2). Bennett Hostetler notched a leadoff double. Two batters later, Javier Sanoja peppered an RBI single that made the score 1-1. Jakob Marsee drew a walk, moving Sanoja to second. The next batter Deyvison De Los Santos lined an RBI single that scored Sanoja and moved Marsee to third and gave the Jumbo Shrimp a 2-1 advantage.

The Jumbo Shrimp struck again in the seventh. Consecutive singles from Jacob Berry and Diego Infante yielded two runners aboard. After a putout, Berry was retired at third base for the second out, Infante moved to second. Harrison Spohn and Dalvy Rosario drew walks to load the bases. Sanoja notched an RBI single which pushed the Jumbo Shrimp lead to 3-1.

Jacksonville's bullpen was lights out tonight. Luarbert Arias (W, 6-6), Shaun Anderson, Brett De Geus, and Elvis Alvarado (S, 8) all combined to throw eight innings of scorless ball while totaling 11 strikeouts.

The series between the Jumbo Shrimp and the Tides concludes Sunday at 6:35 p.m. Norfolk will hand the ball to RHP Justin Armbruester (4-9, 7.98). Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.

Gates open at 5 p.m. for a Baptist Health Sunday Family Fun Day. Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they host a 20-minute, pregame catch on the field. Kids can also feel like the pros after each Sunday game by rounding the bases once the field is clear. Plus, complementary pregame face painting and balloon animals. Jumbo Shrimp fans, Be sure to stick around after the game for a special Sunday holiday fireworks show.

