Nick Yorke Named Indians August Player of the Month

August 31, 2024 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today named utilityman Nick Yorke as their August Player of the Month after he led the team in batting average, hits, doubles, RBI, extra-base hits, on-base percentage, OPS, and total bases in 26 games.

Yorke, 22, hit .358 (34-for-95) with 12 doubles, 16 RBI, a .425 on-base percentage and .909 OPS in August. He ranked among International League leaders in hits (1st), doubles (1st), batting average (3rd) and on-base percentage (9th).

Yorke's scorching month was highlighted by a trio of season-high tying three-hit games, and he logged a season-high 15-game hitting streak - tied for the fourth-longest stretch in the IL this season - that carried over from July 25 after he hit safely in each of his first 11 games with Indy from July 31-Aug. 11.

Yorke has appeared in 27 total games with Indianapolis this season, hitting .357 (35-for-98) with 12 doubles, 17 RBI and an .898 OPS.

The Newport Beach, Calif. native was selected by Boston in the first round (17th overall) of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft out of Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.) High School. He was traded to Pittsburgh from Boston on July 29, 2024, in exchange for right-hander Quinn Priester.

