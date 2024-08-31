Indians Run Win Streak at the Vic to 11 Before Losing Nightcap

INDIANAPOLIS - A pair of two-strike, two-out hits by Jake Lamb and Malcom Nuñez led Indianapolis to a 9-8, walk-off win in 11 innings over Louisville in the completion of Friday night's suspended game on Saturday night at Victory Field. The Indians were then shut out by the Bats in the regularly scheduled contest 6-0 to snap Indy's five-game win streak and the club's ballpark record of 11 consecutive home wins.

With Friday night's game knotted at 5-5 after regulation, the two teams traded runs in the 10th inning before a high-scoring 11th. Down by two runs after an Ivan Johnson double in the top half of the final inning, the Indians (31-24, 64-64) rallied for three runs - two coming with two outs - for their sixth walk-off victory of the season. After a Nick Yorke run-scoring groundout and stolen base, Lamb traded places with the Indians August Player of the Month to tie the game. Jack Suwinski was intentionally walked in favor of

Nuñez, who worked an eight-pitch at-bat that resulted in the walk-off bloop single into right field against Patrick Weigel (L, 0-2).

Isaac Mattson (W, 5-1) took to the mound to begin the restart and tossed 2.0 three-run innings with three walks and three strikeouts.

The Bats (20-36, 58-72) then silenced the Indians in the nightcap behind 5.0 shutout innings from spot-starter Sam Benschoter (W, 1-0) and 4.0 innings from Grant Gavin (S, 1). The game featured a 1-0 pitchers' duel between Benschoter and Luis Cessa (L, 4-6), who fanned a season-high eight across 5.0 frames, before the Indians bullpen took over.

Louisville then plated four runs, all with two outs, in the top of the seventh. Johnson singled home a run before Levi Jordan - who struck out three times against Cessa and Michael Plassmeyer - launched a three-run homer against the latter. The Bats tacked on another run in the top of the ninth.

It was the seventh time the Indians have been shut out this season and the second against Louisville (also: May 10 at Louisville Slugger Field). They were last shut out by the Bats at Victory Field on May 4, 2022.

The Indians and Bats conclude their seven-game series on Sunday afternoon in a 1:35 PM first pitch. Cincinnati Reds' rehabber LHP Brandon Williamson (0-0, 0.68) will take the mound for Louisville while Indianapolis has yet to name a starter.

