Bisons Announce Sabres F Alex Tuch to Throw Ceremonial First Pitch at 4th Annual 'Hockey Day at the Ballpark' Saturday, September 7

August 31, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Buffalo Bisons are thrilled to announce that Buffalo Sabres forward Alex Tuch will throw the ceremonial first pitch prior to the Herd's 'Hockey Day at the Ballpark' game, Saturday, September 7 against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, presented by LEGENDS (1:05 p.m. | Gates 11:30 a.m.).

Additionally, the Bisons announced details for the game's ' Prospects Autograph Session ', which is scheduled to include Sabres forwards Jiri Kulich, Isak Rosen and Noah Ostlund. The Prospects Autograph Session will run from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. inside the Oak St. Gate of the ballpark. Fans will be allowed one signed item per player (no photos) and participating players are subject to change.

The Bisons annual 4th Annual Hockey Day at the Ballpark will also feature a Sabrehood Summer Tour Stop with inflatable hockey shot and prize table as well as a visit from Sabretooth and an in-game celebration of the upcoming hockey season that is just a few weeks away! Hockey Day at the Ballpark Tickets are available at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office and all single-game tickets are 20% OFF when purchased in advance of game day.

The fan-favorite Tuch has spent the last two and a half seasons with the Sabres, where he has scored 70 goals with 106 assists for 176 points in 199 games with Buffalo. A native of Syracuse, NY and lifelong Sabres fan, Tuch was a first round draft pick of the Wild in 2014 and has 131 goals in 454 career NHL games across eight seasons.

Kulich, Rosen and Ostlund were all drafted in the first round by the Buffalo Sabres in their respective drafts. Both Kulich and Rosen made their NHL debuts last season and combined to score 47 goals in 2023-2024 for the Rochester Americans. Ostlund appeared in two games with the Amerks last year after scoring 23 points in 38 games for Vaxjo HC of the Swedish Hockey League.

