IronPigs Bash Three Homers to Double up Mets

August 31, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania -The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (62-65, 28-26) offense turned out early and often as they rolled over the Syracuse Mets (70-58, 24-30) by a final of 8-4 on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Cal Stevenson smashed a leadoff homer to begin the day for the 'Pigs, his eighth of the season. After the next two hitters each reached, Buddy Kennedy clubbed a three-run shot to make it 4-0, his 13th of the season.

Carlos Cortes got a run back for the Mets on a solo homer in the second, his 10th of the year.

The 'Pigs neutralized that run as they plated a run in the third on a David Dahl RBI single to make it 5-1.

Scott Kingery extended the lead to five as he came through with a two-out RBI single in the fourth.

Pablo Reyes and Luke Ritter hit back-to-back solo homers for the Mets in the fifth, their 11th and 25th of the season respectively, bringing the Mets to within 6-3.

Dahl matched the combined power of Reyes and Ritter with one swing of his own in the bottom of the fifth, smoking a two-run homer, his 14th on the year, making it 8-3.

Luisangel Acuna ripped an RBI triple in the eighth for the Mets, but they did not get another baserunner after that as they 'Pigs secured the 8-4 win.

Kolby Allard (3-7) fired five solid innings to earn the win for the 'Pigs, allowing just three runs on eight hits and a walk, striking out two.

Dom Hamel (3-8) took the loss for the Mets, allowing six runs in 3.2 innings on six hits and two walks, striking out four.

The IronPigs and Mets wrap up their series on Sunday, September 1st with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Robinson Pina (1-1, 3.60) goes for the IronPigs while the Mets roll out Brandon Sproat (0-1, 8.83).

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.

--#YourHometownTeam--

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.