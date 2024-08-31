IronPigs Bash Three Homers to Double up Mets
August 31, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania -The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (62-65, 28-26) offense turned out early and often as they rolled over the Syracuse Mets (70-58, 24-30) by a final of 8-4 on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Cal Stevenson smashed a leadoff homer to begin the day for the 'Pigs, his eighth of the season. After the next two hitters each reached, Buddy Kennedy clubbed a three-run shot to make it 4-0, his 13th of the season.
Carlos Cortes got a run back for the Mets on a solo homer in the second, his 10th of the year.
The 'Pigs neutralized that run as they plated a run in the third on a David Dahl RBI single to make it 5-1.
Scott Kingery extended the lead to five as he came through with a two-out RBI single in the fourth.
Pablo Reyes and Luke Ritter hit back-to-back solo homers for the Mets in the fifth, their 11th and 25th of the season respectively, bringing the Mets to within 6-3.
Dahl matched the combined power of Reyes and Ritter with one swing of his own in the bottom of the fifth, smoking a two-run homer, his 14th on the year, making it 8-3.
Luisangel Acuna ripped an RBI triple in the eighth for the Mets, but they did not get another baserunner after that as they 'Pigs secured the 8-4 win.
Kolby Allard (3-7) fired five solid innings to earn the win for the 'Pigs, allowing just three runs on eight hits and a walk, striking out two.
Dom Hamel (3-8) took the loss for the Mets, allowing six runs in 3.2 innings on six hits and two walks, striking out four.
The IronPigs and Mets wrap up their series on Sunday, September 1st with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Robinson Pina (1-1, 3.60) goes for the IronPigs while the Mets roll out Brandon Sproat (0-1, 8.83).
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
--#YourHometownTeam--
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 31, 2024
- Late Homer Lifts Memphis Over Iowa - Iowa Cubs
- Cameron Twirls Masterpiece and Devanney Drives Home Six in 9-1 Omaha Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bats Snap Losing Streak with Shutout Victory - Louisville Bats
- Indians Run Win Streak at the Vic to 11 Before Losing Nightcap - Indianapolis Indians
- Sisco Drives in Five in First Redbirds Game to Lift Club Past Cubs - Memphis Redbirds
- Tromp Has Big Offensive Night, But Stripers Overpowered by Columbus Home Runs in 6-4 Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Acuña's Three Hits Not Enough in Syracuse 8-4 Loss to Lehigh Valley on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Knights Earn Split with Sounds on Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- Sounds Hold Off Charlotte, Split Twinbill - Nashville Sounds
- IronPigs Bash Three Homers to Double up Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Tough Night for Saints in 9-1 Loss to Storm Chasers - St. Paul Saints
- IronPigs Bash Three Homers to Double up Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Piper, Peters Club Bulls to Sixth Straight Win, 9-5 - Durham Bulls
- Jumbo Shrimp Erase Early Deficit, Topple Tides 3-1 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Early Offense Not Enough in Bisons' 9-5 Loss to Durham Saturday - Buffalo Bisons
- WooSox Lose Third Straight to Toledo, 6-0 - Worcester Red Sox
- Mud Hens Soar to 6-0 Shutout, Crush Red Sox in Worcester - Toledo Mud Hens
- August 31 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Memphis Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- Marlins' Bender Set to Rehab with Jacksonville this Weekend Versus Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Nick Yorke Named Indians August Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- RailRiders Blast past Rochester in Fifth before Rains End Game Early - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- RailRiders Out-Slug Red Wings in High-Scoring Affair - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Announce Sabres F Alex Tuch to Throw Ceremonial First Pitch at 4th Annual 'Hockey Day at the Ballpark' Saturday, September 7 - Buffalo Bisons
- SWB Game Notes - August 31 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 31 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Omaha Splits Doubleheader Against St. Paul - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- IronPigs Shutout by Mets in Series Finale
- IronPigs Bash Three Homers to Double up Mets
- IronPigs Bash Three Homers to Double up Mets
- Multi-Homer Game for Kody Clemens Backs Seth Johnson's Stellar Outing in IronPigs' Victory oOver Mets
- Kody Clemens Goes Deep as IronPigs Drop Second Straight to Mets