Cameron Twirls Masterpiece and Devanney Drives Home Six in 9-1 Omaha Win

August 31, 2024 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers received a dominant start from Noah Cameron and a career-day from Cam Devanney in a 9-1 win over the St. Paul Saints Saturday at Werner Park, the team's 80th win of the year.

Cameron fired his sixth quality start in as many games pitched for Omaha, perhaps offering his best performance of the year this time around. The left-hander tied a career-high with 7.0 innings pitched, limiting the Saints to one run on five hits, with no walks and 10 strikeouts. He tied a season-high in strikeouts, while not walking a batter for the third time with Omaha this year.

The only damage against the southpaw came in the fifth inning, a solo home run from Saints catcher Patrick Winkel. Otherwise, Cameron fired 1-2-3 innings in the second, third and seventh, with a stretch of nine straight retired between the first and fourth, as well as his final six of the game.

Omaha scored in the first inning and led the rest of the way. Over the course of Cameron's outing, the Chasers offered as much run support for the lefty as they had over his first five starts.

Drew Waters singled in the bottom of the first and scored on a double from Nate Eaton, then doubles from Devin Mann and Devanney plated another run in the second inning for a 2-0 Omaha lead.

Nelson Velázquez and Nick Pratto opened the fourth inning with singles and Devanney drove the pair in with two outs for a 4-0 Storm Chasers advantage after four innings.

While St. Paul worked onto the board in the fifth, Omaha pulled ahead further in the seventh and Devanney opened the bottom of the frame with a double, then scored on John Rave's team-leading 19th home run of the season, a two-run blast for a 6-1 Chasers lead.

Four straight hits opened the bottom of the eighth for Omaha, as Pratto, Mann and Rodolfo Durán all singled to load the bases for Devanney, who cleared the bases with his third double and fourth hit of the night. The 4-for-4 effort marked just the second four-hit game in Devanney's five-season professional career, with the six-RBI effort was his first game with more than four driven in.

Once again, the bullpen was excellent as Dan Altavilla pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Noah Murdock punched out two in a 1-2-3 ninth to secure the win for Omaha, putting the Storm Chasers in a position to try and force a series split Sunday.

This week's series against St. Paul wraps up Sunday, September 1 at 2:05 p.m. CT as left-hander Anthony Veneziano is scheduled to take the mound for Omaha.

