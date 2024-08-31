Cameron Twirls Masterpiece and Devanney Drives Home Six in 9-1 Omaha Win
August 31, 2024 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers received a dominant start from Noah Cameron and a career-day from Cam Devanney in a 9-1 win over the St. Paul Saints Saturday at Werner Park, the team's 80th win of the year.
Cameron fired his sixth quality start in as many games pitched for Omaha, perhaps offering his best performance of the year this time around. The left-hander tied a career-high with 7.0 innings pitched, limiting the Saints to one run on five hits, with no walks and 10 strikeouts. He tied a season-high in strikeouts, while not walking a batter for the third time with Omaha this year.
The only damage against the southpaw came in the fifth inning, a solo home run from Saints catcher Patrick Winkel. Otherwise, Cameron fired 1-2-3 innings in the second, third and seventh, with a stretch of nine straight retired between the first and fourth, as well as his final six of the game.
Omaha scored in the first inning and led the rest of the way. Over the course of Cameron's outing, the Chasers offered as much run support for the lefty as they had over his first five starts.
Drew Waters singled in the bottom of the first and scored on a double from Nate Eaton, then doubles from Devin Mann and Devanney plated another run in the second inning for a 2-0 Omaha lead.
Nelson Velázquez and Nick Pratto opened the fourth inning with singles and Devanney drove the pair in with two outs for a 4-0 Storm Chasers advantage after four innings.
While St. Paul worked onto the board in the fifth, Omaha pulled ahead further in the seventh and Devanney opened the bottom of the frame with a double, then scored on John Rave's team-leading 19th home run of the season, a two-run blast for a 6-1 Chasers lead.
Four straight hits opened the bottom of the eighth for Omaha, as Pratto, Mann and Rodolfo Durán all singled to load the bases for Devanney, who cleared the bases with his third double and fourth hit of the night. The 4-for-4 effort marked just the second four-hit game in Devanney's five-season professional career, with the six-RBI effort was his first game with more than four driven in.
Once again, the bullpen was excellent as Dan Altavilla pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Noah Murdock punched out two in a 1-2-3 ninth to secure the win for Omaha, putting the Storm Chasers in a position to try and force a series split Sunday.
This week's series against St. Paul wraps up Sunday, September 1 at 2:05 p.m. CT as left-hander Anthony Veneziano is scheduled to take the mound for Omaha.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 31, 2024
- Late Homer Lifts Memphis Over Iowa - Iowa Cubs
- Cameron Twirls Masterpiece and Devanney Drives Home Six in 9-1 Omaha Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bats Snap Losing Streak with Shutout Victory - Louisville Bats
- Indians Run Win Streak at the Vic to 11 Before Losing Nightcap - Indianapolis Indians
- Sisco Drives in Five in First Redbirds Game to Lift Club Past Cubs - Memphis Redbirds
- Tromp Has Big Offensive Night, But Stripers Overpowered by Columbus Home Runs in 6-4 Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Acuña's Three Hits Not Enough in Syracuse 8-4 Loss to Lehigh Valley on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Knights Earn Split with Sounds on Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- Sounds Hold Off Charlotte, Split Twinbill - Nashville Sounds
- IronPigs Bash Three Homers to Double up Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Tough Night for Saints in 9-1 Loss to Storm Chasers - St. Paul Saints
- IronPigs Bash Three Homers to Double up Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Piper, Peters Club Bulls to Sixth Straight Win, 9-5 - Durham Bulls
- Jumbo Shrimp Erase Early Deficit, Topple Tides 3-1 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Early Offense Not Enough in Bisons' 9-5 Loss to Durham Saturday - Buffalo Bisons
- WooSox Lose Third Straight to Toledo, 6-0 - Worcester Red Sox
- Mud Hens Soar to 6-0 Shutout, Crush Red Sox in Worcester - Toledo Mud Hens
- August 31 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Memphis Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- Marlins' Bender Set to Rehab with Jacksonville this Weekend Versus Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Nick Yorke Named Indians August Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- RailRiders Blast past Rochester in Fifth before Rains End Game Early - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- RailRiders Out-Slug Red Wings in High-Scoring Affair - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Announce Sabres F Alex Tuch to Throw Ceremonial First Pitch at 4th Annual 'Hockey Day at the Ballpark' Saturday, September 7 - Buffalo Bisons
- SWB Game Notes - August 31 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 31 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Omaha Splits Doubleheader Against St. Paul - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.