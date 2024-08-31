RailRiders Out-Slug Red Wings in High-Scoring Affair

August 31, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Rochester Red Wings went right back to work in a Saturday matinee after sweeping both games of a doubleheader Friday night but fell in a slugfest against Scranton/WB, 12-7 after the game was cut short with one out in the top of the seventh due to rain. Both teams combined for seven home runs, including one from 3B Brady House and LF Jake Alu to pace the Rochester offense. The Red Wings remain in second place in the International League second half, 5.0 games behind Columbus.

After a quiet first inning, C Riley Adams ripped a grounder up the middle for a base hit with one out in the second inning. 2B Trey Lipscomb followed with a walk to put two runners on before RF Stone Garrett chopped a changeup in shallow center field to an infield single to load the bases. DH Erick Mejia golfed an 0-2 changeup into left field for a single to score Adams and Lipscomb to put Rochester up 2-0.

1B T.J. Rumfield opened the bottom of the second inning with a leadoff double to left field for the RailRiders. RF Taylor Trammell followed with a hard-hit grounder that found a gap into left field to put runners on the corners. C J.C. Escarra grounded into a double play but scored Rumfield in the process to cut the deficit to one run.

CF Andrew Pinckney ripped a 2-0 sinker back up the middle for a base hit to start the third. The next batter, 3B Brady House launched a sinker deep to right field for a homer to make the score 4-1 in Rochester's favor. The two-run shot marks his sixth home run since joining the Red Wings on July 9 and his 18th across MiLB this season.

With two outs in the bottom of the third frame, 2B Jorbit Vivas smoked a 1-0 sinker to shortstop to replace Jahmai Jones at first base, who had reached on a walk. LF Jasson Dominguez then placed a base hit into right field to occupy first and second base. Next, SS Oswald Peraza launched a three-run shot to left field to tie the game at four.

DH Carlos Narvaez opened the home half of the fourth inning with a walk and CF Greg Allen laid down a bunt that trickled down the third base line for a single to give the RailRiders a runner on first and second. Jamhai Jones grounded into a double play, but Narvaez advanced to third. Jorbit Vivas then lined a base hit to shallow right field that scored Narvaez and gave Scranton/WB the go-ahead run, 5-4.

Pinckney led off the fifth frame with a walk and then stole his first base at the Triple-A level. Rochester scored to tie the game, due to a defensive error on an aggressive attempt to throw out Pinckney across the diamond following a groundout. 1B Joey Meneses doubled to left field before LF Jake Alu cranked a first-pitch cutter to deep left-center for his third home run of the season to give Rochester the lead once again, 7-5.

The Red Wings put runners on the corners in the top of the seventh via a single from Brady House and a fielding error that allowed Meneses to reach first. The threat ended when the game was called due to rain with one out, solidifying a 12-7 Red Wings loss.

Rumfield smoked a full-count fastball to the wall in right-center for his 26th double of the year with one out in the bottom of the fifth. After a groundout, Escarra unloaded a double of his own to trim the Rochester lead back to one run. After a pitching change, Narvaez smoked a two-run home run to dead center field for another lead change, 8-7 in the RailRiders' favor. The next batter, Allen recorded the fourth hit of the inning with a base hit to center field and Jones crushed his second home run of the season to increase the lead to 10-7. Vivas added another run with a solo shot in the next at-bat to extend the lead to 11-7 for Scranton/WB and Dominguez followed and made it back-to-back-to-back home runs with a solo shot to cap off a seven-run fifth inning.

RHP Thaddeus Ward got the ball to start Saturday afternoon's game with the RailRiders, making his 25th start of the campaign. The former Boston Red Sox draft pick tossed 2.2 innings with three strikeouts and allowed four hits and three walks for four earned runs. RHP Ty Tice made his 16th appearance with Rochester to close out the third inning and went 2.0 innings allowing four hits and a walk for three earned runs. RHP Adonis Medina entered in the fifth inning and gave up five hits for four earned against the five batters he faced. LHP Garvin Alston finished the fifth for Rochester, throwing 1.1 hitless innings with a strikeout in his appearance.

Saturday's Diamond Pro Player of the Game is 3B Brady House, who turned in Rochester's only multi-hit performance of the afternoon. The 2021 first-round pick finished 2-for-4 with his sixth Triple-A home run, a pair of RBI, and a run scored. He has collected a hit in 17 of his last 20 games dating back to game one of a doubleheader on August 7 in Buffalo, with eight extra-base hits (4 HR, 4 2B) over that stretch.

Rochester looks to secure a series split in the finale against the RailRiders on Sunday afternoon. RHP Tyler Stuart will take the ball for the Red Wings against Scranton/WB LHP Edgar Barclay. The first pitch will once again be at 1:05 p.m.

