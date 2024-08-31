Early Offense Not Enough in Bisons' 9-5 Loss to Durham Saturday

August 31, 2024 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC - Despite scoring first, the Buffalo Bisons finished the month of August with a 9-5 loss against the Durham Bulls on Saturday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The Bisons wasted no time opening the scoring, thanks to four straight base hits against Joe Rock. Alan Roden collected the first hit of the inning and scored on a Damiano Palmegiani base hit to left field for a 1-0 lead. Buffalo doubled the lead thanks to the next batter, Rafael Lantigua. The utilityman's 30th RBI of the season scored Josh Kasevich for a 2-0 advantage for Buffalo. It was the first time in the series that the Bisons scored first.

James Kaprielian needed just seven pitches, four strikes, to record his first three outs in his 10th Bisons start of the season. The right hander worked four innings in his fifth road start of the year with Buffalo.

However, the Bulls used a pair of home runs in the bottom of the second inning to turn a two-run deficit into a 4-2 lead through two innings. Kenny Piper belted a three-run home run over the Blue Monster in left field to give Durham a 3-2 lead.

Tristan Peters added a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning for a 4-2 advantage over Buffalo. The Bulls would score twice more in the bottom of the third for a four-run lead, 6-2. Kameron Misner scored on a groundball double play while a wild pitch allowed Osleivis Basabe score for the four-run lead.

Three straight base hits in the top of the fourth inning allowed the Bisons to bring across one run and trim the deficit to three runs, 6-3. Michael Turconi capped off the offense with a base hit to left field that scored Jonatan Clase. However, Durham had the answer with three more runs in the bottom of the fourth for a 9-3 lead over Buffalo.

The Bisons were able to use three straight two out base hits to score twice in the top of the seventh inning. Alan Roden's one out triple set the table for Kasevich to add an RBI ground out that cut the deficit to 9-4. Lantigua's second RBI of the night scored Damiano Palmegiani to cut the Durham lead to 9-5. That is as close as the Bisons would get.

However, the Bisons bullpen worked four scoreless innings in relief of Kaprielian to allow the Buffalo offense an opportunity to mount the comeback. Easton Lucas worked two scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Luis Frias and Jimmy Burnette each worked scoreless innings, as well.

The series concludes on Sunday afternoon between the Bisons and the Bulls. Trenton Wallace is slated to start for Buffalo with the first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

