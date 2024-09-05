WooSox Hold off Late Rochester Rally, Win Fourth Straight 13-10

ROCHESTER, NY -- Trevor Story and Bobby Dalbec each had four hits as the Worcester Red Sox (34-25)/(69-65) held on to win 13-10 over the Rochester Red Wings (33-27)/(71-62) in the third game of their six-game series on Thursday night at Innovative Field. It was the WooSox' fourth straight win and lifted the club into the top spot of the International League East.

Trevor Story continued his rehab assignment with Worcester on Thursday, batting second and playing shortstop for the third straight game. After going hitless in his previous two games, Story rattled off a four-hit day, driving in two runs and scoring twice. Also continuing his rehab assignment with Worcester was Liam Hendriks, who pitched a seemless sixth inning on Thursday night.

After both teams were held scoreless over the first two innings, Tyler Heineman got the scoring started by leading off the third with his sixth home run of the year to put Worcester ahead 1-0. Despite having men on second and third with less than two outs, one run was all the WooSox could score in the inning.

Making his 23rd start of the year for Worcester, Jason Alexander looked sharp over his first two innings, allowing one hit and striking out four. But in the bottom of the third, the WooSox' one-run lead turned into a one-run deficit as Trey Lipscomb starting the frame with a double and Jackson Cluff following with a two-run shot to give Rochester a 2-1 lead at the end of three.

The WooSox answered in a big way in the fourth inning--scoring five runs and chasing Red Wings starter Jackson Rutledge from the game. With one-out, Bobby Dalbec blasted his 18th home run of the year to get the big inning started. Three batters later, Story stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and lined a two-run single to left to put the WooSox ahead. Kyle Teel's bases loaded walk and Vaughn Grissom's RBI knock capped Worcester's five-run inning, who took a 6-2 lead into the fifth.

The scoring did not stop there. Roman Anthony drew a free pass to lead off the sixth inning and Trevor Story followed with his second hit of the day. After a double steal of second and third, Kristian Campbell belted his fourth Triple-A home run to extend the lead to seven. Four pitches later, Kyle Teel doubled to left and later advanced to third on a wild pitch, which allowed him to score the WooSox' 10th run of the game on a double play. Dalbec and Alvarez capped the inning with back-to-back doubles, handing Worcester their second five-run inning of the night.

Alexander settled down after Cluff's two-run home run in the third inning, retiring the final eight batters he faced. The right-hander finished with a line of 5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 8 K before handing the ball to Liam Hendriks to start the sixth. Making his sixth rehab appearance and fourth with Worcester, Hendriks allowed one hit in a scoreless inning of work.

The WooSox added one more run in the seventh on Teel's bases loaded RBI single, making it an even dozen for Worcester and extending their lead to double digits. Despite the enormous deficit, the Red Wings' bats did not go down quietly.

With Alex Speas in the game to pitch, Rochester scored two runs on RBI singles from Lipscomb and Jack Dunn in their half of the seventh. The following inning, Rochester put six runs on the board against Naoyuki Uwasawa, beginning with Riley Adams' three-run shot three batters into the frame. Cluff added an RBI single, and Dunn picked up a two-run knock to cap the inning and make a once 10-run WooSox lead into a narrow two-run margin.

In the ninth inning, Worcester picked up a crucial insurance run on Bobby Dalbec's two-out RBI single that scored Campbell, who drew a walk to lead off the inning. Carrying a three-run lead into the last half of the ninth, Wyatt Olds struck out the side to quell the Red Wings' late rally and secure the WooSox' 13-10 win on Thursday night. Five strong innings from Alexander (W, 5-6) earned him the win while Rutledge (L, 4-9) was handed his ninth loss of the year.

The WooSox and Red Wings will continue their six-game series at 6:05 p.m. on Friday night at Innovative Field in Rochester, New York. Hunter Dobbins (0-1, 3.60) is scheduled to make his second start for Worcester opposite Thaddeus Ward (7-5, 5.61) for Rochester. Radio coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

