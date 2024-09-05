White Tosses Third Consecutive Quality Start, Sounds Fall to Stripers

September 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - Locked in a tight battle through six, the Nashville Sounds (71-62, 33-25) failed to come back after a five-run seventh by the Gwinnett Stripers (67-68, 32-28) and dropped the third game of the series, 9-2, on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.

Tied 1-1 through six, Gwinnett broke the game open in the seventh. Zack Short led off with a walk and moved into scoring position with a wild pitch. After an Andrew Velazquez infield single off Sounds reliever Jacob Misiorowski (0-1), Luis Liberato brought home the go-ahead run with a fielder's choice groundout, where a nice play by Patrick Dorrian got an out at second. However, a couple more walks by Misiorowski and an error by Dorrian helped Gwinnett grow their lead. A two-RBI double by Harold Ramirez made gave the Stripers a sturdy 6-1 lead.

Mitch White turned in another terrific outing on the mound. The right-hander allowed a pair of singles and a run in the first but settled in for five scoreless innings after that. He struck out six and induced a pair of inning-ending double plays in the fifth and sixth innings.

In the eighth, Wes Clarke gave the Sounds some life with a solo homer to right off former Braves reliever Tyler Matzek. The Sounds cleanup hitter didn't miss a 2-2 fastball, striking the pitch 385 feet for his 15 th homer with Nashville this season. Gwinnett would answer with three more in the ninth to put away the Sounds, 9-2.

After putting up double digit runs in the first two games of the series, Nashville totaled just five hits and four singles in the loss, compared to Gwinnett's nine hits and three extra-base knocks. Both teams made mistakes in the field, with each side being charged with two errors in the contest.

Game four of six against the Braves affiliate this week is tomorrow night. Right-hander Evan McKendry (3-5, 5.42) will get the ball for the Sounds. He'll be opposed by right-hander Bryce Elder (9-4, 3.86) at 6:35 p.m. central in Hit City.

Post-Game Notes

Wes Clarke (1-for-2, R, HR, RBI, 2 BB) has homered in three of his last seven games with Nashville. The power hitter boasts a .419 on-base percentage and .714 slugging percentage in that span.

Mitch White turned in his third consecutive quality start in just his fifth start for Nashville. He is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA (18.0 IP/3 ER), 12 hits, four walks and 17 strikeouts in those three outings.

With Columbus' 3-2 win over Durham, the Sounds fall to 4.5 games back to the first place Guardians affiliate in the International League second half standings.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2025 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.