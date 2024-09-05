Norfolk Drops Thursday Day Game To Charlotte

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Tides (60-75, 24-36) fell to the Charlotte Knights (62-69, 29-28), 5-3, on Thursday at Harbor Park. It marked the Tides' fifth straight loss, including three straight to open the series vs. Charlotte.

It was Norfolk that scored first today, with Anthony Servideo blasting a two-run homer in the third inning. It was his second home run of the season. Charlotte was able to respond immediately with a two-run homer themselves. This time it was the #27 prospect in all of baseball Colson Montgomery, who blasted his 15th home run of the season to tie the game up.

In the fifth, Wilmer Difo knocked an RBI single to take the lead for the Knights and they never looked back. They added two more runs in the sixth on a two-run homer by Oscar Colas, capping their five runs.

Norfolk would make some noise in the bottom of the eighth inning when J.D. Davis knocked an RBI single. But Norfolk couldn't put anything more together, losing to Charlotte 5-3.

