RailRiders Top Mets, 11-5

September 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

SYRACUSE, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders bested the Syracuse Mets 11-5 on Thursday night. It was their third straight victory aided by three hit nights from Jasson Domínguez and Taylor Trammell.

Syracuse got on the board tonight with a pair of runs in the first. They had four consecutive singles to drive in a pair off of Major League rehabber Cody Poteet.

The RailRiders had base runners in the first two frames but couldn't get a run until the third. Domínguez and Ben Rice earned walks to start things off. Oswald Peraza had a knock to load the bases and T.J. Rumfield followed with a two-run single to tie the game. Trammell accompanied with RBI hit for the lead and Jahmai Jones batted in two more for a 5-2 lead.

Poteet wrapped up his start after two and two thirds allowing just a pair on five hits. He struck out four with 57 pitches.

In the fourth, Domínguez recorded his second hit of the day and jogged home on Ben Rice's home run. JT Schwartz got one back for the Mets in the fourth inning with long ball of his own.

SWB scored for the third straight frame when Jones walked and raced home on a Jorbit Vivas singled This insured that everyone in the starting nine reached successfully. Domínguez followed with a 413-foot bomb to make it 10-3.

Yoendrys Gómez (W, 3-5) entered in the bottom of the fifth and sat down the first nine batters he faced, including striking out six of them. In the seventh, the righty gave up a pair of solo shots to Luke Ritter and Carlos Cortes.

Trammell swiped the run right back in the ninth with his seventeenth home run of the season. Victor González sat down Syracuse to preserve the 11-5 RailRiders win for their third straight victory.

The RailRiders continue their series against the Mets on Friday evening in Syracuse. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field for the final homestand of the season on Tuesday, September 10th against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 34-25, 77-56

