Jacksonville Falls on Walk-off Homer, Despite Early Lead

September 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Despite getting out to an early lead, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell 6-5 to the Louisville Bats on a walk off home run Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

Tied at five in the bottom of the ninth, Louisville's (60-74, 22-38) Edwin Ríos (17) blasted a solo homer off Jacksonville (64-69, 29-29) reliever Elvis Alvarado (L, 3-4) sealing a 6-5 win.

The Jumbo Shrimp broke through in the top of the first. Jakob Marsee doubled and went to third on a base hit from Jacob Berry. With runners at the corners, Javier Sanoja continued his hot hitting with an RBI single to put Jacksonville in front, 1-0.

The lead increased for Jacksonville in the top of the third. Marsee smacked his second double of the day and stole third. Two batters later, Sanoja plated him on a sac fly increasing the lead to 2-0. In the following at-bat, Deyvison De Los Santos (9) walloped a solo home run giving the Jumbo Shrimp a three-run advantage.

Louisville quickly responded in the bottom of the fourth. Levi Jordan started the frame with a walk and Rios launched a two-run shot to cut the deficit to one, 3-2. Three batters later, Joey Wiemer singled and scored on a double from Tucker Barnhart tying the game at three.

Jacksonville jumped back on top in the top of the fifth. With two outs, De Los Santos drew a walk and Nick Gordon tripled him home breaking the tie, 4-3. Will Banfield followed with an RBI single giving the Jumbo Shrimp a two-run advantage.

The Bats scratched their way back in the fifth. Bubba Thompson led off the inning with a base hit and then stole second. He went to third on a groundout and scored on a single from Jordan making it a one-run game.

Louisville tied the game in the sixth. PJ Higgins started the inning with a single but was thrown out at second as Wiemer reached on a fielder's choice. Barnhart walked and Wiemer stole third. With runners at the corners, Erik González brought in Wiemer with a groundout, tying the game at five.

Jacksonville and Louisville continue their series in Friday's 7:15 p.m. contest from Louisville Slugger Field. RHP Jeff Lindgren (0-1, 8.87 ERA) will start for the Jumbo Shrimp and the Bats will counter with LHP Brandon Leibrandt (3-4, 4.46 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN 690, and www.ESPN690.com.

