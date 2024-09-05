Rutland Little League: Girls with Game

This year marks the 51st anniversary of girls participating in Little League. In Rutland, like many local communities, girls have proven that they not only belong on baseball teams, but they excel and lead their teams to great achievements. These girls pitched, caught, and played first base and shortstop this season. They made star teams and won championships. They represent the very best of what Rutland Baseball is. Please welcome these four amazing girls who led their teams this season: Amanda Jaillet, Mia Berberian, Olivia Crowne, and Emmy Miller.

This season, four girls in the Rutland Little League have proven they can help their baseball teams win championships. The Rutland Little League boasts 9-year-olds Emmy Miller, Mia Berberian, 10-year-old Olivia Crowne, and 12-year-old Amanda Jaillet. On Thursday, July 11, 2024, the girls were welcomed to Polar Park to throw out ceremonial first pitches before the Worcester Red Sox faced off against the Rochester Red Wings.

These girls have all been playing baseball since they were 3 or 4 years old, all starting their Little League careers in Tee Ball. Mia and Emmy cited their fathers as their role models, who introduced them to baseball and continue to help them improve. Mia's dad, Brett Berberian, has always been her coach. Emmy's dad, Jonathan Miller, not only coaches her but is currently serving as the President of the Rutland Little League.

For Amanda and Olivia, their older brothers are their role models. Olivia remembers always playing baseball with her older brother and learning the game from him. Amanda was motivated to play baseball after watching her brother play and decided she wanted to try it out too, joining her first tee ball team at age 4.

Mia started with the game of baseball early as well. At age 6, her parents, Brett and Jen Berberian, remember looking for something to sign their daughter up for but weren't sure what she'd be interested in. Finally, one day, they saw Mia excited about watching other kids play tee ball and baseball, so they signed her up for her first tee ball team. Emmy has a similar story. She also started with tee ball at age 4 and fell in love with baseball from there. A big Philadelphia Phillies fan, Olivia was introduced to baseball by watching it on TV. After seeing her favorite major leaguers and her older brother play, she was inspired to pick up the game.

For Mia, suiting up as catcher for the first time last year was her favorite memory in Little League, and it quickly became her favorite position to play. This April; Mia and Olivia made Rutland Little League AAA history first when Mia and Olivia formed the first all-female battery for their team "Green Gardens Landscaping and Nursery," and then the following week, with the girls forming the perfect trifecta as Emmy also stepped up to bat.

For Emmy, winning the championship this season is an experience she says she'll never forget. Amanda cherishes the moment that she hit a double during a game this season, and Olivia's favorite memory is a teammate bunting her into home to score the game winning run of their semi-finals game.

On July 11 this 2024 season, the girls were honored at Polar Park and had the opportunity to throw out ceremonial first pitches. Before a roaring crowd, the girls tossed to their older brothers and fathers. When asked about the experience, Olivia said "it was an exciting experience to be out on a REAL field!"

When asked what advice they would give to girls who want to play baseball. Amanda wanted to remind girls not to "listen to what other people have to say," but to "just be you." Olivia would tell girls to "not let anyone stop you from dreaming and doing what you want to do." Mia encourages girls "to not listen if they tell you 'you have to play softball,' you can do what you want to do." And finally, Emmy urges girls "to not listen to the boys who say you can't play baseball."

Of course, every baseball player needs a good walk-up song ready for each game, and the songs that these young ladies chose are just as fun and inspiring as they are.

Emmy: "Load Up the Bases" by Whiskey Falls

Olivia: "Shippin' Up to Boston" by The Dropkick Murphys

Amanda: "Girl on Fire" by Alicia Keys

Mia: "Girl on Fire" by Alicia Keys

