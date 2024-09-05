Red-Hot Knights Cruise Past Tides 5-3 on Thursday

(NORFOLK, VA) -- RHP Sean Burke cruised through one of his best starts of the season to help the Charlotte Knights beat the Norfolk Tides by a score of 5-3 in game three of the six-game series from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA on Thursday afternoon. With the win, the Knights have now won three consecutive games and five of the last six games.

Making his 16th start of the season, Burke (2-6, 4.62) allowed just two runs on five hits over five innings to earn his second win of the season. Even more special, he set a new career high in strikeouts in a Triple-A game by accumulating nine on the afternoon. His previous high was eight. He also walked just one batter and threw 82 pitches, 56 for strikes. Reliever Adisyn Coffey pitched a perfect ninth inning to record his team-high ninth save of the season.

At the plate, the Knights used the long ball on the afternoon, getting home runs from shortstop Colson Montgomery and right fielder Oscar Colás. Montgomery hit the first Charlotte home run of the game, a two-run blast in the top of the fourth inning. The home run was his 15th of the season. Two innings later, Colás added his ninth home run of the season. The two-run home run, which scored Montgomery, gave the Knights a 5-2 lead at that point.

The Tides, who scored on a two-run home run by Anthony Servideo in the bottom of the third inning, added a final run in the bottom of the eighth inning on an RBI single from J.D. Davis. Four Charlotte pitchers combined to hold the Tides to just three runs on seven hits. The Knights tallied 13 hits on the day.

The Knights will continue the six-game road series against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles) on Friday night with a 6:35 p.m. game. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 6:30 p.m. online at www.CharlotteKnights.com.

