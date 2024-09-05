September 5 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints

IOWA CUBS (60-74) at ST. PAUL SAINTS (64-69)

Thursday, September 5 - 6:37 PM CT - CHS Field - St. Paul, MN

RHP Caleb Kilian (1-0, 3.09) vs. RHP Caleb Boushley (9-5, 4.97)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and St. Paul Saints play the third of a six-game series tonight at CHS Field...it marks the penultimate road trip of the season for Iowa...right-hander Caleb Kilian is scheduled to make his 11th outing (sixth start) with Iowa tonight...Kilian posted a 1.88 ERA (5 ER in 24.0 IP) across five starts in August...right-hander Caleb Boushley is slated to make his 23rd start of the season for St. Paul.

CLOSE CALLS: Iowa dropped the second game of the series last night by a 2-1 score... Matt Shaw had the lone multi-hit game for the I-Cubs in his first game in over a week...starting pitcher Brandon Birdsell tossed 6.0 innings of one-run ball and struck out eight...reliever Riley Martin worked 1.2 scoreless frames and struck out two.

KNIGHT IN SHINING ARMOR: Catcher Caleb Knight tallied his first career multi-homer game on Monday as part of a three-hit game...additionally, Knight set a career high with four RBI...three of Caleb's 11 career home runs have come while playing third base, despite having just two games at the position.

VS. ST. PAUL: Iowa and St. Paul are matching up for their fourth series of the season with two of those being at Principal Park and one at CHS Field...Iowa has gone 10-10 vs. the Saints this season and dropped the last series vs. St. Paul losing four of the six games from July 30-Aug. 4.

ALL THE SMALL THINGS: Iowa fell to 27-19 in one-run games this season with their 2-1 loss last night...the I-Cubs have played the joint-most one-run games in the International League with Jacksonville, who has gone 22-24 in such games this season...Iowa went 25-13 in one-run contests last season.

GOIN' BACK-TO-BACK: On Monday, Moises Ballesteros and Kevin Alcántara hit back-to-back homers as part of a seven-run third inning...marked the fifth time this season Iowa has hit back-to-back homers and first time since Matt Shaw and Ballesteros did so on Aug. 17 vs. Columbus.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Catcher Moises Ballesteros was named International League Player of the Week Monday the league announced...Bally hit .588 (10-for-17) with three extra-base hits and five RBI in five games vs. Memphis.

BIRDSELL ROLLING: Last night's starting pitcher Brandon Birdsell has allowed just one run in his last 18.0 innings dating back to Aug. 22 at Toledo...during that time, he ranks among International League leaders in ERA (1st, 0.50), strikeouts (1st, 23), innings pitched (T-1st, 18.0), WHIP (3rd, 0.72) and batting average against (3rd, .156)...Birdsell has struck out at least five batters in six straight games, the longest such streak by an Iowa pitcher since Caleb

Kilian did so in seven straight game from July 14-Aug. 23, 2022.

HISTORY MADE: Last night, Shota Imanaga (7.0 IP), Nate Pearson (1.0 IP) and Porter Hodge (1.0 IP) tossed a combined no-hitter for the Chicago Cubs with Iowa Cubs broadcaster Alex Cohen on the call...it marked the second no-hitter Cohen has called with the other coming in 2012 with Double-A Huntsville in a game that consisted of 11 walks and three errors.

UPHILL: After recording the longest losing streak of the season from July 23-Aug. 1 (nine games), Iowa has gone 17-12 in their last 29 games dating back to Aug. 2...the I-Cubs last four series have been a split with First Half Champions Omaha (Kansas City) and Columbus (Cleveland) and a win over Toledo (Detroit) and Memphis (St. Louis).

COOL JAMES: Cubs No. 5 prospect James Triantos snapped his hitting streak at eight games Friday night...he batted .364 (12-for-33) with three doubles, five RBI and five stolen bases during the streak...James has 132 hits and 46 stolen bases this season between Double-A Tennessee and Iowa and is the first Cubs' minor leaguer to have such numbers since Tony Campana in 2010...Triantos started his stint with Iowa going 0-for-8 but is batting .338 (26-for-78) since Aug. 8 and has hit in 18 of his 20 starts with Iowa.

