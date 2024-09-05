Indians Fall in Rain-Shortened Contest, 3-2
September 5, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
TOLEDO, Ohio - An eighth-inning rain shower claimed the Indianapolis Indians' final offensive half inning as they fell to the Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday night at Fifth Third Field, 3-2.
With the game tied 2-2 in the seventh inning, former Indianapolis (34-25, 67-65) outfielder Ryan Vilade singled home Justice Bigbie as the game-winning run for the Mud Hens (28-32, 63-71) against Michael Plassmeyer (L, 4-10). The Indians went down in order in the top of the eighth before a two-out rain delay in the bottom half ended the game early. Liover Peguero, Indy's offensive leader with two hits, was set to lead off the top of the ninth.
Toledo took an early lead in the second inning on a sacrifice fly, but a Malcom Nuñez singled in the fourth knotted the game at one. Eddys Leonard briefly gave the Mud Hens the lead again in the bottom of the fourth, but Jack Suwinski grounded a single into right field to tie the game back up in the fifth.
Thomas Harrington recorded his third quality start in six Triple-A outings, allowing two runs over 6.0 innings. He struck out five with no walks, lowering his WHIP to a league-leading 0.84 since making his Triple-A debut on Aug. 4.
Devin Sweet (W, 9-6) held the Indians hitless with four strikeouts over the final two innings of the contest.
The Indians and Mud Hens continue the six-game series on Friday night at 7:05 PM ET. RHP Luis Cessa (4-6, 4.44) will take the mound for Indianapolis while Toledo has yet to name a starter.
