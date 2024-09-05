Redbirds Sweep Doubleheader Against Storm Chasers
September 5, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with a doubleheader sweep over the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A, Kansas City Royals) on Thursday night at AutoZone Park.
Memphis took game on 3-1. The Redbirds grabbed the lead in the bottom of the third inning on a first baseman Chandler Redmond RBI single. Memphis added two more in the third with a string of three doubles in four batters.
Right-handed pitcher Sem Robberse tossed 4.0 scoreless innings in his return from the injured list. Robberse allowed two hits, walked two and struck out one. Chris Roycroft (S, 4) converted the six-out save.
Michael McGreevy (8-8) dominated game two. The right-handed pitcher allowed one run on two hits, walked none and struck out 10 in 7.0 innings. The win was his league-leading third complete game of the season. McGreevy retired the final 20 batters of the game.
Center fielder Mike Antico gave Memphis the lead with a bases-loaded triple in the fourth inning. On the doubleheader, Antico recorded two hits, walked twice and stole a base. Designated hitter Nolan Gorman crushed his third Triple-A home run of the season for insurance in the fifth.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a six-game homestand against the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A, Kansas City Royals) on Friday, September 6 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 5, 2024
- Second Time in Two Weeks Prato Plays Hero with Walk-off Single in Ninth as Saints Win, 7-6 - St. Paul Saints
- Saints Down I-Cubs with Walk-off Win - Iowa Cubs
- Jacksonville Falls on Walk-off Homer, Despite Early Lead - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Chasers Swept in Doubleheader at Memphis - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Durham Downs Clippers in Second Straight - Columbus Clippers
- Stripers' Late Rally Sends Hackenberg to First Triple-A Win - Gwinnett Stripers
- Redbirds Sweep Doubleheader Against Storm Chasers - Memphis Redbirds
- Plates Fall in Wild High-Scoring Affair Against WooSox - Rochester Red Wings
- White Tosses Third Consecutive Quality Start, Sounds Fall to Stripers - Nashville Sounds
- Indians Fall in Rain-Shortened Contest, 3-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Clippers Walk Off With 3-2 Tenth Inning Win Over Bulls - Durham Bulls
- WooSox Hold off Late Rochester Rally, Win Fourth Straight 13-10 - Worcester Red Sox
- Syracuse Falls to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 11-5, on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Rios' Walk-off Blast Powers 6-5 Bats' Win - Louisville Bats
- RailRiders Top Mets, 11-5 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Leonard's Three Hit Night Propels Oat Milkers Over Indians - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bisons Shut Out Lehigh Valley Again, Win 8-0 Thursday - Buffalo Bisons
- IronPigs Blanked by Bisons on Thursday - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- SWB Game Notes - September 5 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- September 5 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Red-Hot Knights Cruise Past Tides 5-3 on Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- Norfolk Drops Thursday Day Game To Charlotte - Norfolk Tides
- Rutland Little League: Girls with Game - Worcester Red Sox
- Noah Cameron Named International League Pitcher of the Month for August - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Minor League Baseball Announces August Players and Pitchers of the Month - IL
- Bisons OF Alan Roden Named International League Player of the Month - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 5 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Suites-N-Treats Returns to First Horizon Park on October 23 - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Redbirds Sweep Doubleheader Against Storm Chasers
- Redbirds and Storm Chasers Postponed Due to Weather
- Three-Run Second Not Enough as Redbirds Fall to Storm Chasers
- Memphis Falls Short in Series Finale at Iowa
- Sisco Drives in Five in First Redbirds Game to Lift Club Past Cubs