Redbirds Sweep Doubleheader Against Storm Chasers

September 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with a doubleheader sweep over the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A, Kansas City Royals) on Thursday night at AutoZone Park.

Memphis took game on 3-1. The Redbirds grabbed the lead in the bottom of the third inning on a first baseman Chandler Redmond RBI single. Memphis added two more in the third with a string of three doubles in four batters.

Right-handed pitcher Sem Robberse tossed 4.0 scoreless innings in his return from the injured list. Robberse allowed two hits, walked two and struck out one. Chris Roycroft (S, 4) converted the six-out save.

Michael McGreevy (8-8) dominated game two. The right-handed pitcher allowed one run on two hits, walked none and struck out 10 in 7.0 innings. The win was his league-leading third complete game of the season. McGreevy retired the final 20 batters of the game.

Center fielder Mike Antico gave Memphis the lead with a bases-loaded triple in the fourth inning. On the doubleheader, Antico recorded two hits, walked twice and stole a base. Designated hitter Nolan Gorman crushed his third Triple-A home run of the season for insurance in the fifth.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a six-game homestand against the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A, Kansas City Royals) on Friday, September 6 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

