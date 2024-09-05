Bisons OF Alan Roden Named International League Player of the Month
September 5, 2024 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
This afternoon, Minor League Baseball announced that OF ALAN RODEN has been named the International League Player of the Month for August.
The Bisons outfielder led the league with 34 hits in August, as well as finishing the month among the league leaders in several other offensive categories. The 24-year-old's .354 (34-96) batting average ranked fourth in the league, increasing his batting average by 60 points from the start of August in the process. Roden also led the league with 57 total bases.
He finished August fourth in slugging with a .594 slugging percentage, in addition to a 1.005 OPS that also ranked fourth. He added 10 multi-hit games, including a four-hit game against the Omaha Storm Chasers on August 23 that equaled his career high.
The former Creighton Bluejay powered the Bisons to a late game victory against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders with a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning that propelled Buffalo to a 7-5 victory on August 18.
Roden added a season high eight-game hitting streak from August 1 to 8, and picked up a five-game hitting streak from August 23 to 28 where he went 11 for 22 (.500) to help close out the month.
The former 4th round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays added four home runs to more than double his season total to seven with the Bisons. He added 16 RBIs, nearly doubling that total as well, while walking 10 times and adding three stolen bases in August. He ended August with a 2 for 5 day against the Durham Bulls that included his second triple of the month.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 5, 2024
- SWB Game Notes - September 5 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- September 5 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Red-Hot Knights Cruise Past Tides 5-3 on Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- Norfolk Drops Thursday Day Game To Charlotte - Norfolk Tides
- Rutland Little League: Girls with Game - Worcester Red Sox
- Noah Cameron Named International League Pitcher of the Month for August - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Minor League Baseball Announces August Players and Pitchers of the Month - IL
- Bisons OF Alan Roden Named International League Player of the Month - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 5 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Suites-N-Treats Returns to First Horizon Park on October 23 - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- Bisons OF Alan Roden Named International League Player of the Month
- Bisons' Rally Falls Short in 5-4 Loss to IronPigs
- Bisons Use Big Night from Palmegiani to Shut out Lehigh Valley 12-0
- Bisons Set to Return Home After 9-0 Thumping of Bulls in Durham
- Early Offense Not Enough in Bisons' 9-5 Loss to Durham Saturday