Bisons OF Alan Roden Named International League Player of the Month

September 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

This afternoon, Minor League Baseball announced that OF ALAN RODEN has been named the International League Player of the Month for August.

The Bisons outfielder led the league with 34 hits in August, as well as finishing the month among the league leaders in several other offensive categories. The 24-year-old's .354 (34-96) batting average ranked fourth in the league, increasing his batting average by 60 points from the start of August in the process. Roden also led the league with 57 total bases.

He finished August fourth in slugging with a .594 slugging percentage, in addition to a 1.005 OPS that also ranked fourth. He added 10 multi-hit games, including a four-hit game against the Omaha Storm Chasers on August 23 that equaled his career high.

The former Creighton Bluejay powered the Bisons to a late game victory against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders with a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning that propelled Buffalo to a 7-5 victory on August 18.

Roden added a season high eight-game hitting streak from August 1 to 8, and picked up a five-game hitting streak from August 23 to 28 where he went 11 for 22 (.500) to help close out the month.

The former 4th round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays added four home runs to more than double his season total to seven with the Bisons. He added 16 RBIs, nearly doubling that total as well, while walking 10 times and adding three stolen bases in August. He ended August with a 2 for 5 day against the Durham Bulls that included his second triple of the month.

