Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 5 vs. Worcester

September 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Worcester Red Sox (33-25, 68-65) vs. Rochester Plates (33-26, 71-61)

Thursday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Jason Alexander (4-6, 4.59) vs. RHP Jackson Rutledge (4-8, 6.88)

SCARY HOURS 2: With the day off on Tuesday after a tight contest on Labor Day, Rochester fell in their second straight to Worcester on Wednesday evening, 7-0, the ninth time they have been shut out this season and the sixth time at Innovative Field...RHP SPENSER WATKINS went 5.2 strong frames and allowed one earned with five strikeouts to lead the way for the Red Wings on the mound. 2B JAKE ALU paced the offense with a 2-for-4 performance at the plate and made his second appearance of the season on the mound...Rochester looks to bounce back and win their first game of the series tonight, sending RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE to the mound against WooSox RHP Jason Alexander.

THE SU-SPENSE IS KILLING ME: RHP SPENSER WATKINS turned in 5.2 innings last night, allowing one earned on five hits with five strikeouts and no walks...across two starts since he was activated from the Injured List on 8/30, he has allowed just two earned across 9.2 innings pitched (1.86 ERA) with nine strikeouts and one walk...

Watkins' 4.49 ERA this season (53 ER/106.1 IP) is 10th-best among all International League pitchers (min. 100.0 IP).

ACTION JACKSON : SS JACKSON CLUFF clubbed the second hit of the night for Rochester, a double with a one-out double in the third inning that highlighted a 1-for-2 effort at the plate while adding a walk...following a throwing error, Cluff turned on the jets to slide safely into third...this extends Cluff's hitting streak to three-straight, with hits coming in four of his last five games played...

Over those five games dating back to 8/21, Cluff is hitting .333 (5-for-15) with a pair of doubles and a .412 on-base percentage.

JESSE PINCKMAN: LF ANDREW PINCKNEY picked up a hustle infield single in the ninth inning to extend his hitting streak to five consecutive games dating back to game two on 8/30 at Scranton/WB...through his first eight Triple-A games, the University of Alabama product is hitting .323 (10-for-31) with a .364 on-base percentage and .816 OPS.

IT'S ALL ABOUT THE ALU: 2B JAKE ALU logged Rochester's only multi-hit performance of the night, going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles...this is his first multi-hit game against the WooSox since his final game with Rochester in 2023 (7/30), and first at Innovative Field since 9/27/2022.

THERE'S NO I IN WEEMS: RHP JORDAN WEEMS turned in 1.0 hitless inning last night, allowing two unearned runs while striking out and walking a pair...since he allowed two in his first appearance with Rochester on 8/20, Weems has fired five consecutive appearances without allowing an earned run in 5.1 innings to lower his Triple-A ERA to 2.84 (2 ER/6.1 IP).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.