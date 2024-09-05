SWB Game Notes - September 5

September 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (33-25, 76-56) @ Syracuse Mets (25-33, 71-61)

Game 133 | Road Game 65 | NBT Bank Stadium | Thursday, September 5, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Cody Poteet (MLB Rehab) vs RHP Mike Vasil (8-8, 5.84)

CODY POTEET- Cody Poteet joins the RailRiders to continue his Major League rehab assignment in an effort to return to the New York Yankees. This is fourth start in rehab after making three solid appearances in Double-A Somerset while working up to 50 pitches. Poteet made four starts with the Yankees this season for a 2.14 ERA, recording three wins. The 30-year-old was placed on the Injured List on June 18 with a right tricep strain.

ESCARRA ELECTRIC - JC Escarra had three hits in the game last night to help the RailRiders early on. The 29-year old has now played in 38 games with the RailRiders and still holds a batting average at .303 in Triple-A. The lefty hit home runs in three straight at-bats over the past two days. He has drove in 25 runs and has scored 28 of his own.

IN THE FIELD- SWB committed at least one error in every game last week, totalling ten in the field and one so far this week. The team has now reached 106 miscues. It is not close to the 193 that Delmarva has made, but it is far more than just the 80 that Syracuse has. The RailRiders are 42-22 when they do not make an error, but 16-15 when they record two or more in a single game. However, they have not made more than three errors in a contest this season.

LIRANZO LOOKS- Jesus Liranzo joins the RailRiders for the second time this season. He recorded the final out of the inning for Ian Hamilton. He has already made two clean appearances for SWB in three innings of work. Liranzo has spent the majority of the summer in Double-A working a 2.76 earned run average in 29.1 innings. He has issued just 13 walks to 45 total strikeouts.

WHO CAN GO?- The RailRiders active roster currently contains nine players that are also on the Yankees 40-man roster. There are four pitchers, including one starter. The team also features five position players who are eligible for a quick call-up, including #1 Prospect Jasson Domínguez and #16 Jorbit Vivas. Oswald Peraza, Ben Rice, and Carlos Narvaez also remain on the big league 40-man.

PLAYOFF PUSH- The RailRiders sit in tied for fourth in the second half as they are four and games back of Columbus in the International League. Syracuse is a dozen games out of the leader as there are 18 games left to play.

JON BIRDMAN: Jon Berti has had six hits in his first two rehab games with the RailRiders, reachng now in seven consecutive at-bats. He also made some really great plays at third and in left. Berti did make an error third when he charged and over ran a ball. He recently played 10 games with Somerset as he tries to return to the New York Yankees. Berti has been on the Injured List since May 25 with a left calf strain. It is his second time on the IL since joining the Yankees in a trade from Miami.

