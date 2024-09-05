Durham Downs Clippers in Second Straight
September 5, 2024 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
The Columbus Clippers remain in 1st place despite a second-straight loss to the visiting Durham Bulls. After falling 5-1 on Tuesday, the Clippers sit atop the 20-team International League second-half standings with a 37-21 record, with a magic number of 13 to clinch over 2nd place Indianapolis.
Johnathan Rodriguez smacked his 23rd long ball of the season in the bottom of the 2nd inning, plating the Clippers lone run of the night. Starter Triston McKenzie (3-4) suffered the loss, surrendering three runs on eight hits, with one walk and three strikeouts in 5.0 innings of work.
After an off day on Wednesday, the series continues Thursday for Puppypalooza presented by Nationwide Pet Insurance. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM. Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.
