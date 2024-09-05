Stripers' Late Rally Sends Hackenberg to First Triple-A Win
September 5, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
NASHVILLE, Tennessee - After seeing early leads slip away the first two nights of the series, the Gwinnett Stripers (32-28) broke a 1-1 tie with a five-run seventh inning and never looked back in a 9-2 victory over the Nashville Sounds (33-25) on Thursday night at First Horizon Park. Atlanta Braves' No. 9 prospect Drue Hackenberg struck out six over 6.0 one-run innings to earn his first career Triple-A win.
Decisive Plays: An RBI single by Harold Ramirez gave Gwinnett a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but Nashville tied the game with an unearned run off Hackenberg (W, 1-0) in the fourth. That 1-1 score held until the seventh, when an RBI fielder's choice by Luis Liberato put the Stripers back ahead 2-1 against Jacob Misiorowski (L, 0-1). Later in the frame, Nacho Alvarez Jr. laced a liner past first baseman Patrick Dorrian for an error that scored two more runs, and Ramirez ripped a two-run double to the left-center gap to make it 6-1. The Stripers tacked on three in the ninth as Drake Baldwin and Chadwick Tromp each doubled.
Key Contributors: Ramirez (3-for-4, double 3 RBIs) and Tromp (1-for-5, double, 2 RBIs) each had multi-RBI games for Gwinnett, while Alejo Lopez went 2-for-3 with three runs scored to raise his team-best average to .312. Hackenberg delivered his second straight quality start to begin his Triple-A career (6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 6 SO). For Nashville, Wes Clarke went 1-for-2 with a solo homer and starter Mitch White pitched 6.0 one-run innings in a no-decision.
Noteworthy: Gwinnett's win was its' first at First Horizon Park since May 13, 2023, ending a nine-game losing streak at the home of the Sounds. Hackenberg has a 0.75 ERA (2 R, 1 ER in 12.0 IP) over his first two starts with the Stripers. Recently signed Tyler Matzek made his first appearance with the Stripers this season, pitching 1.0 inning (2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 HR, 0 BB, 1 SO). Andrew Velazquez went 1-for-3 to extend his hitting streak to 11 games.
Next Game (Friday, September 6): Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m. ET at First Horizon Park. Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. ET on 1077TheBreeze.com. RHP Bryce Elder (9-4, 3.86 ERA) starts for the Stripers opposite RHP Evan McKendry (3-5, 5.42 ERA) of the Sounds.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, September 10): Gwinnett vs. Buffalo, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. It's Coolray T-Shirt Tuesday at Coolray Field, as the first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a T-Shirt shirsey of current Atlanta Braves' third base coach and former Gwinnett manager and player Matt Tuiasosopo.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 5, 2024
- Second Time in Two Weeks Prato Plays Hero with Walk-off Single in Ninth as Saints Win, 7-6 - St. Paul Saints
- Saints Down I-Cubs with Walk-off Win - Iowa Cubs
- Jacksonville Falls on Walk-off Homer, Despite Early Lead - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Chasers Swept in Doubleheader at Memphis - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Durham Downs Clippers in Second Straight - Columbus Clippers
- Stripers' Late Rally Sends Hackenberg to First Triple-A Win - Gwinnett Stripers
- Redbirds Sweep Doubleheader Against Storm Chasers - Memphis Redbirds
- Plates Fall in Wild High-Scoring Affair Against WooSox - Rochester Red Wings
- White Tosses Third Consecutive Quality Start, Sounds Fall to Stripers - Nashville Sounds
- Indians Fall in Rain-Shortened Contest, 3-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Clippers Walk Off With 3-2 Tenth Inning Win Over Bulls - Durham Bulls
- WooSox Hold off Late Rochester Rally, Win Fourth Straight 13-10 - Worcester Red Sox
- Syracuse Falls to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 11-5, on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Rios' Walk-off Blast Powers 6-5 Bats' Win - Louisville Bats
- RailRiders Top Mets, 11-5 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Leonard's Three Hit Night Propels Oat Milkers Over Indians - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bisons Shut Out Lehigh Valley Again, Win 8-0 Thursday - Buffalo Bisons
- IronPigs Blanked by Bisons on Thursday - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- SWB Game Notes - September 5 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- September 5 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Red-Hot Knights Cruise Past Tides 5-3 on Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- Norfolk Drops Thursday Day Game To Charlotte - Norfolk Tides
- Rutland Little League: Girls with Game - Worcester Red Sox
- Noah Cameron Named International League Pitcher of the Month for August - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Minor League Baseball Announces August Players and Pitchers of the Month - IL
- Bisons OF Alan Roden Named International League Player of the Month - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 5 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Suites-N-Treats Returns to First Horizon Park on October 23 - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Stripers' Late Rally Sends Hackenberg to First Triple-A Win
- Stripers' Bullpen Struggles Again in 12-3 Loss to Nashville
- Stripers' Staff Struggles in 13-4 Series-Opening Loss to Nashville
- Anderson's Outfield Assist Seals Stripers' 1-0 Shutout Win over Columbus
- Tromp Has Big Offensive Night, But Stripers Overpowered by Columbus Home Runs in 6-4 Loss