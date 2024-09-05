Noah Cameron Named International League Pitcher of the Month for August

September 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NEB. - Minor League Baseball announced today that Omaha Storm Chasers left-handed pitcher Noah Cameron has been named the International League Pitcher of the Month for August.

The native of St. Joseph, Missouri went 2-1 with a 1.71 ERA over 5 August starts and allowed only 6 earned runs on 20 hits across 31.2 innings of work. The left-hander struck out 36 and held opponents to a .180 batting average. He ranked third in the league in strikeouts, while tied first among qualified IL pitchers and in WHIP (0.88) and third in ERA. All five of Cameron's starts in August were quality starts, including one scoreless start.

In Cameron's first start of the month, August 7 vs. Iowa (CHC), he held the Cubs to just 1 run on 3 hits across 6.0 innings, with 7 strikeouts and no walks. The following week, he pitched twice against the Louisville Bats (CIN), allowing 1 run over 12.2 innings on 7 hits and combined for 13 strikeouts, including 6.0 scoreless innings August 18. Cameron threw another quality start on the road August 24 against the Buffalo Bisons (TOR) and allowed 3 runs on 5 hits over 6.0 innings pitched and struck out 6 batters in the process. His final start in the month of August came against the St. Paul Saints (MIN) as he allowed just 1 run while tying a career-high of 7.0 innings pitched on 5 hits, tying a season-high with 10 strikeouts as well.

Drafted by Kansas City in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Central Arkansas, Cameron joined Triple-A Omaha in late July and made his Storm Chasers debut July 31 at Rochester (WAS), a 10-strikeout performance. All six of Cameron's Triple-A starts to date have been quality starts and the southpaw has worked a 1.64 ERA (7 ER in 38.1 IP) with 46 strikeouts to just 8 walks. Since his debut, Cameron is first among Triple-A pitchers in ERA and strikeouts, the only Minor League pitcher with 6 quality starts in that span.

Cameron is the second Storm Chaser to win an International League monthly award this year, after Daniel Lynch IV was named the league's pitcher of the month in July. He is the sixth Omaha player to be recognized with a league award this year, after Drew Waters, Logan Porter and Devin Mann were named IL Players of the Week and Walter Pennington was recognized as an IL Pitcher of the Week.

Outfielder Alan Roden of the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A, Toronto Blue Jays) was the International League's Player of the Month for August, as he slashed .354/.411/.594 and led the league in hits (34) and total bases (57), while finishing second in runs scored (21). He was fourth in average (.354), slugging percentage (.594) and OPS (1.005).

