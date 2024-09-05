Bisons Shut Out Lehigh Valley Again, Win 8-0 Thursday
September 5, 2024 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
BUFFALO, NY - The Bisons once again used timely hitting and an impressive effort from the pitching staff to shutout the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 8-0 on Thursday night at Sahlen Field. It was the Bisons second shutout victory over Lehigh Valley this week.
Dillon Tate made his Bisons debut after being claimed off of waivers from the Baltimore Orioles last week. The right hander came in relief of Andrew Bash and preserved the shutout through the first three innings. Tate recorded a pair of fly outs and a two-out strikeout on 15 pitches.
Bash pitched two scoreless innings in his 15th start of the season for Buffalo. The right hander recorded three strikeouts while allowing just one walk in his hitless outing. After Tate, Paxton Schultz came out of the bullpen for the team.
The Bisons were able to score the game's first run, taking advantage of their first hit of the night in the bottom of the fourth inning. Rafael Lantigua hit a ground rule double that hopped over the right field wall and advanced to third base on a wild pitch. Josh Kasevich was able to hit a one-out base hit to left center to score Lantigua and give Buffalo a 1-0 lead.
Jonatan Clase doubled the lead to 2-0 with a two-out double to left field that scored Kasevich. The Bisons outfielder extended his hitting streak to six straight games with his 42nd total RBI of the season.
Schultz finished with three innings of scoreless relief and was replaced by Hayden Juenger. The right hander took over in the top of the seventh inning for his 50th appearance of the season and did not allow Lehigh Valley to score.
The Bisons were able to tack on three more runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to extend the advantage to 5-0 over the IronPigs. Damiano Palmegiani led off the inning with a walk that was followed by a Nick Raposo base hit. After Max McDowell used a sacrifice bunt to move both runners into scoring position Steward Berroa hit a two-run triple to right center field. The two RBI base hit made it 4-0 Buffalo.
Alan Roden extended his hitting streak to six games with an RBI double that scored Lantigua, capping the Bisons scoring in the bottom of the seventh for a 5-0 advantage. Roden was named the International League Player of the Month for August prior to the game.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 5, 2024
- Second Time in Two Weeks Prato Plays Hero with Walk-off Single in Ninth as Saints Win, 7-6 - St. Paul Saints
- Saints Down I-Cubs with Walk-off Win - Iowa Cubs
- Jacksonville Falls on Walk-off Homer, Despite Early Lead - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Chasers Swept in Doubleheader at Memphis - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Durham Downs Clippers in Second Straight - Columbus Clippers
- Stripers' Late Rally Sends Hackenberg to First Triple-A Win - Gwinnett Stripers
- Redbirds Sweep Doubleheader Against Storm Chasers - Memphis Redbirds
- Plates Fall in Wild High-Scoring Affair Against WooSox - Rochester Red Wings
- White Tosses Third Consecutive Quality Start, Sounds Fall to Stripers - Nashville Sounds
- Indians Fall in Rain-Shortened Contest, 3-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Clippers Walk Off With 3-2 Tenth Inning Win Over Bulls - Durham Bulls
- WooSox Hold off Late Rochester Rally, Win Fourth Straight 13-10 - Worcester Red Sox
- Syracuse Falls to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 11-5, on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Rios' Walk-off Blast Powers 6-5 Bats' Win - Louisville Bats
- RailRiders Top Mets, 11-5 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Leonard's Three Hit Night Propels Oat Milkers Over Indians - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bisons Shut Out Lehigh Valley Again, Win 8-0 Thursday - Buffalo Bisons
- IronPigs Blanked by Bisons on Thursday - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- SWB Game Notes - September 5 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- September 5 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Red-Hot Knights Cruise Past Tides 5-3 on Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- Norfolk Drops Thursday Day Game To Charlotte - Norfolk Tides
- Rutland Little League: Girls with Game - Worcester Red Sox
- Noah Cameron Named International League Pitcher of the Month for August - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Minor League Baseball Announces August Players and Pitchers of the Month - IL
- Bisons OF Alan Roden Named International League Player of the Month - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 5 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Suites-N-Treats Returns to First Horizon Park on October 23 - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- Bisons Shut Out Lehigh Valley Again, Win 8-0 Thursday
- Bisons OF Alan Roden Named International League Player of the Month
- Bisons' Rally Falls Short in 5-4 Loss to IronPigs
- Bisons Use Big Night from Palmegiani to Shut out Lehigh Valley 12-0
- Bisons Set to Return Home After 9-0 Thumping of Bulls in Durham