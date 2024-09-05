Bisons Shut Out Lehigh Valley Again, Win 8-0 Thursday

September 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The Bisons once again used timely hitting and an impressive effort from the pitching staff to shutout the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 8-0 on Thursday night at Sahlen Field. It was the Bisons second shutout victory over Lehigh Valley this week.

Dillon Tate made his Bisons debut after being claimed off of waivers from the Baltimore Orioles last week. The right hander came in relief of Andrew Bash and preserved the shutout through the first three innings. Tate recorded a pair of fly outs and a two-out strikeout on 15 pitches.

Bash pitched two scoreless innings in his 15th start of the season for Buffalo. The right hander recorded three strikeouts while allowing just one walk in his hitless outing. After Tate, Paxton Schultz came out of the bullpen for the team.

The Bisons were able to score the game's first run, taking advantage of their first hit of the night in the bottom of the fourth inning. Rafael Lantigua hit a ground rule double that hopped over the right field wall and advanced to third base on a wild pitch. Josh Kasevich was able to hit a one-out base hit to left center to score Lantigua and give Buffalo a 1-0 lead.

Jonatan Clase doubled the lead to 2-0 with a two-out double to left field that scored Kasevich. The Bisons outfielder extended his hitting streak to six straight games with his 42nd total RBI of the season.

Schultz finished with three innings of scoreless relief and was replaced by Hayden Juenger. The right hander took over in the top of the seventh inning for his 50th appearance of the season and did not allow Lehigh Valley to score.

The Bisons were able to tack on three more runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to extend the advantage to 5-0 over the IronPigs. Damiano Palmegiani led off the inning with a walk that was followed by a Nick Raposo base hit. After Max McDowell used a sacrifice bunt to move both runners into scoring position Steward Berroa hit a two-run triple to right center field. The two RBI base hit made it 4-0 Buffalo.

Alan Roden extended his hitting streak to six games with an RBI double that scored Lantigua, capping the Bisons scoring in the bottom of the seventh for a 5-0 advantage. Roden was named the International League Player of the Month for August prior to the game.

