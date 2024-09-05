Plates Fall in Wild High-Scoring Affair Against WooSox

Playing as their alternate identity, the Rochester Plates fell in their third consecutive game against Worcester, 13-10. 2B Jackson Cluff homered in the third to give Rochester a 2-1 lead, but the WooSox scored 11 unanswered runs to run away with the win despite a furious late comeback from the Plates offense. C Riley Adams homered and doubled en route to three RBI, and 2B Jackson Cluff also homered and drove in three RBI with a multi-hit performance.

Bruce, the Bat Dog, made his highly anticipated career debut tonight and raised a combined $2,460, all of which will be donated to Honor Flight Rochester and the Veterans Outreach Center. He picked up eight bats at $100 apiece and fundraised $830 during a meet-and-pet following his performance, which the Flower City Group matched.

The first two innings were quiet on both sides before DH Tyler Heineman came to the plate to lead off the WooSox half of the third. The switch-hitter pulled a 2-2 cutter and deposited it into the right-field home bullpen to give Worcester a 1-0 lead.

Leading off the ensuing half inning for the Plates, Trey Lipscomb scorched his 13th Triple-A double of the season into the right-center field gap. The next at-bat, Jackson Cluff smoked his seventh home run of the season 426 feet off the face of the right-field video board. The two-run shot gave Rochester the lead for the first time in the contest, 2-1.

WooSox 1B Bobby Dalbec made it three home runs in as many innings with one out in the top of the fourth. His 18th home run of the season tied the game again at two apiece. LF Eddy Alvarez followed the homer with a double of his own to put a runner back into scoring position, and Heinemen worked a walk to put men on first and second. CF Roman Anthony loaded the bases with a single, and rehabbing SS Trevor Story drove in a pair via a single of his own through the left side to make the score 4-2. The following batter, 3B Kristian Campbell was hit by a pitch to load the bases and C Kyle Teel made it a three-run advantage with a seven-pitch walk. 2B Vaughn Grissom capped off the five-run inning with a base hit up the middle, and Rochester came to the plate in the bottom of the fourth down by four runs.

Roman Anthony walked and Trevor Story singled in the first two plate appearances of the top of the sixth. A double steal moved both runners into scoring position, and Krisitan Campbell launched a three-run shot into the visiting bullpen in left field to blow the game open, 9-2. Kyle Teel then roped a double and moved to third on a wild pitch. Vaughn Grissom walked to put runners on the corners, and RF Jamie Westbrook grounded into a double play that allowed Teel to score, swelling the lead to eight. Immediately after, Bobby Dalbec connected on a ground-rule double into right-center field and then came around to score on a single from Eddy Alvarez.

Rochester went scoreless in the bottom half, and Worcester continued the carousel in the top of the seventh. Roman Anthony and Trevor Story collected back-to-back singles to kick off the frame, and a wild pitch moved Story to second. Kristian Campbell walked to load the bases and Kyle Teel made the score 12-2.

Rochester backstop Riley Adams offered a response with a double to lead off the bottom of the seventh. A wild pitch two batters later moved him to third base, and CF Robert Hassell III walked to put runners on the corners and reach base for the first time at the Triple-A level. Trey Lipscomb singled to center field to score Adams and make the score 12-3. Jack Dunn made it an eight-run deficit two batters later with a single of his own, scoring Lipscomb to make it 12-4 after seven innings of play.

Rochester's pitching held Worcester scoreless in the top of the eighth, and DH Travis Blankenhorn singled to lead off the bottom half. 3B Brady House then notched a hit of his own to put a pair of runners on base for Riley Adams. The catcher smoked a three-run home run 385 feet to straightaway left field to cut the lead to 12-7, his eighth long ball with the Red Wings this season. Robert Hassell III worked his second walk of the night two batters later and moved to second on a passed ball. The next at-bat, Trey Lipscomb reached first via catcher's interference and Jackson Cluff drove in his third RBI of the contest via a line drive single through the right side to cut the deficit to four. Jack Dunn made it back-to-back singles, and Lipscomb scampered home with Cluff right on his heels to make it 12-10 after eight innings of play.

Worcester added an insurance run in the top of the ninth and kicked off with Kristian Campbell's second walk of the game. Grissom singled two batters later, and after a pop-out, Bobby Dalbec allowed Campbell to come around to score their 13th run on a single through the left side.

Coming to bat in the bottom of the ninth in search of three runs, the Plates went down in order and fell for the third-straight night, 13-10.

RHP Jackson Rutledge took the ball for the Plates in what was his 25th start of the season. The right-hander allowed six earned on seven hits with five strikeouts and a pair of walks across 3.1 innings of work. RHP Carlos Romero entered in the fourth and allowed four earned on four hits with a pair of walks over 1.2 frames before giving the ball to RHP Ty Tice. In his 2.0 innings of work, he allowed two earned on five hits with a pair of walks. RHP Amos Willingham took over in the eighth and turned in his 11th consecutive scoreless appearance, allowing a hit with a pair of strikeouts and a walk. RHP Rico Garcia finished things off in the ninth, allowing one earned on two hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

Diamond Pro Player of the Game Thursday night goes to C Riley Adams on Thursday night. The former Toronto Blue Jay went 3-for-4 at the plate with his eighth home run of the season, a double, three RBI, two runs scored, and his first Triple-A stolen base. This is the first time he's homered and doubled in the same game in MiLB since July 3, 2022, also against Worcester.

Rochester looks to pick up their first win of the series in game four Friday night. RHP Thaddeus Ward is slated to take the mound against WooSox RHP Hunter Dobbins. The first pitch is scheduled once again for 6:05 p.m.

