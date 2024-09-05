IronPigs Blanked by Bisons on Thursday

September 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Buffalo, N.Y. -The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (63-68, 29-29) mustered just three hits, all singles, in an 8-0 loss to the Buffalo Bisons (61-73, 24-36) on Thursday night at Sahlen Field.

With the game scoreless into the fourth inning, the Bisons broke the ice with a two-run frame. Josh Kasevich drove in Rafael Lantigua who had doubled to start the inning and Kasevich scored later in the frame on a Jonatan Clase double.

Buffalo pulled away with a three-run eighth. Steward Berroa drove home two with a triple and Alan Roden capped the frame with an RBI double.

The Bisons added three more for good measure in the eighth. Max McDowell brought home a run on a fielder's choice with the bases loaded before Berroa drove in his third run of the game with a base hit. A wild pitch then allowed McDowell to score to make it 8-0.

Paxton Schultz (5-3) earned the win in relief for the Bisons. Schultz worked three scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk, striking out two.

Kolby Allard (3-8) suffered the loss for the 'Pigs, charged with two runs in 4.1 frames on three hits and a walk, striking out two.

The IronPigs and Bisons square off again on Friday, September 6th with first pitch slated for 6:05 p.m. at Sahlen Field. Alan Rangel (0-2, 6.61) goes for the 'Pigs while Buffalo rolls with James Kaprielian (1-4, 8.31).

