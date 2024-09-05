Clippers Walk Off With 3-2 Tenth Inning Win Over Bulls

September 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

COLUMBUS, OH - Bulls third baseman Curtis Mead and designated hitter Heriberto Hernandez each clubbed two hits while left fielder Tristan Peters made three outstanding defensive plays, however Clippers second baseman Juan Brito's game-winning single in the tenth inning led Columbus to a 3-2 extra-inning victory over Durham on Thursday evening at Huntington Park.

The Clippers struck first with single tallies in the first and third frames. The Bulls then answered when Peters came across on an RBI groundout in the fifth to halve the deficit, before RF Kameron Misner drew a game-tying bases-loaded walk in the following frame. The draw would not be broken until the tenth, when Brito's bloop RBI single dropped into center to give Columbus the victory.

Mead (2-4, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB) and Hernandez (2-4, 1 2B, 1 BB) paced the Bulls order, recording multi-hit efforts while also reaching base three times. CF Jake Mangum (1-4, 1 BB), meanwhile, maintained his lead in the International League in batting average and currently owns a .321 clip with 15 regular season games remaining.

Columbus reliever Tanner Burns (1.0 IP, 1 SO) earned the victory with a scoreless tenth frame. Durham righty Nathan Wiles (0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER) suffered the defeat.

The two teams are set to continue their six-game set on Friday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Durham returns home for their final homestand of the 2024 campaign on Tuesday, September 10 for a six-game series versus the Norfolk Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. The series opener is scheduled for a 6:35pm first pitch.

Tickets for all remaining 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.

