Leonard's Three Hit Night Propels Oat Milkers Over Indians

September 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







The Oat Milkers defeated the Indianaoplis Indians 3-2 on Thursday night at Fifth Third Field.

Reece Olsen began his rehab assignment tonight as Olson is 4-8 with a 3.23 ERA in 19 starts with the Detroit Tigers this season.

Olsen started his day by walking his first batter and then a fielder's choice was able to get the out at second. Another groundout allowed the runner to move to second as Andrew Navigato was able to get the out at first. Olsen earned his first K of the day with him striking out the cleanup hitter to end the top half of the first inning.

The Mud Hens offense didn't do too much as they got down 1-2-3 with all outs being flyouts.

Olsen looked to do much of the same as he started the inning with a groundout as his second batter faced of the inning hit a ground ball bounce off second base which allowed the batter to reach base. Olsen was able to record the next two outs to end the inning which also ended his day. Olsen finished the day with 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.

The Hens then got a rally going in the bottom of the second as back-to-back singles by Navigato and Eddys Leonard started the second to put runners on the corners. Justice Bigbie continues to rack in the runs as he hit a Sac-Fly to bring in Navigato to make it 1-0.

Chase Lee began his day filling in for Olsen with Lee pitching a 1-2-3 inning. In the bottom half of the third, Unroe led off the inning by getting hit by the pitch. However, the Hens then went down 1-2-3 following that.

Austin Schulfer then replaced Lee on the mound in the top of the fourth with Schulfer leading off his inning by hitting the first batter faced. A steal and a groundout moved the runner to third with a single scoring him, making it 1-1.

In the bottom of the fourth, Leonard broke the tie as he hit a line-drive home run to left field to make it 2-1.

Schulfer started the top of the sixth on track for a 1-2-3 inning as he recorded the first two outs before allowing a double and a walk with a single bringing in the runner from second to tie things up at two apiece. That was the end of Schulfer's day as Jack Anderson replaced him. Anderson was able to get out of the jam as he struck out his lone batter of the inning.

The Hens and Indians then exchanged 1-2-3 innings in the bottom of the fifth and the sixth. In the bottom of the sixth, it looked to be much of the same as the first two batters recorded outs. Navigato then doubled down the right-field line. Leonard couldn't bring him in as he popped out in the infield to end the inning.

Devin Sweet then started the seventh inning with his own 1-2-3 inning. Bligh Madris and Bigbie began the bottom half of the seventh with singles as an attempted bunt had Madris be called out at third. Later in the inning, Ryan Vilade singled to center field to score Bigbie at second to make it 3-2.

Sweet then had his second consecutive 1-2-3 inning as Leonard ended the inning with a nice 360-degree spin play to get the out at first.

In the bottom of the eighth, Leonard hit a double in the pouring rain to make it a three-hit night for him. The pouring rain continued to fall which made the game be called resulting in a 3-2 win for the Oat Milkers.

The Mud Hens and Indians meet again tomorrow with the first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Notables:

Eddys Leonard (3-4, HR, RBI, R)

Reese Olsen (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)

Andrew Navigato (2-4, R, 2B, 2 K)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.